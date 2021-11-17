Biden’s $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Unlocks HyperloopTT’s Access to Federal Funding

The recent signing of the H.R 3684 (the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act), by U.S. President Joe Biden, is seen by many as a historic event that will shape the future of transportation. The bill will have a significant impact across several industries and sectors, one of them being hyperloop technology development.
Unlike some of their counterparts in Europe, hyperloop companies in the U.S. did not have access to federal programs that would accelerate technology development, until now. HyperloopTT, claiming to be one of the companies mentioned by name in the bill’s sustainable transportation section, is now gearing up to take its innovative projects to the next level.
“With this bill, HyperloopTT and our technology arrive on equal footing with traditional transportation," said the company’s CEO, Andres De Leon. Founded in 2013, the startup already has some impressive achievements under its belt, including the first comprehensive feasibility study for a hyperloop system (presented in 2019), and a full-scale test system, located in France, which is supposed to be the first of its kind in the world.
The innovative company is headquartered in Los Angeles (California) and Toulouse (France), where it established its European Research and Development Center. The HyperPort capsule was designed as a sustainable alternative for cargo shipping, able to carry large quantities of goods, with zero emissions, at an impressive 372.8 mph (600 kph) speed. The startup also developed the Great Lakes Hyperloop project, based on a route that connects Chicago, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh – this is said to be “the most advanced studied hyperloop route in the world.”
Now that the gates are open for various sustainable transportation solutions, HyperloopTT intends to work with the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Railroad Administration, in order to apply to future funding programs specifically designed for hyperloop transportation. In particularl, the startup’s next steps will focus on the Great Lake project.
