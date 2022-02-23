Beyonce Shows Her Valentine's Day Adventures, Which Included a Private Jet

Better late than never, Beyonce must’ve thought when she uploaded a post for Valentine’s Day on social media. And it includes her in the backseat of a black SUV and chilling in her private jet.
Beyonce is one of the artists who take long breaks from social media, only to return from time to time with a set of pictures to show how she spends her days.
This time was no different, and, a week after Valentine’s Day, Beyonce decided it was time to show how she spent the romantic holiday.
Sharing several pictures in a red outfit from her brand, Ivy Park, a cake, she also gave us a glimpse of her lavish lifestyle. Estimated at around $440 million, she and her husband, rapper and record executive Jay-Z, bring in a net worth of almost $2 billion together. And they are the poster couple for a lush lifestyle.
With expensive cars, yachts, and jets, Beyonce confirms the rule as she shared a picture on the backseat of a black, luxurious SUV and a set of pictures on board a private jet. There, we can see Queen B chilling on the beige leather seats with her feet up.
She didn’t mention the aircraft she was using, but she and her husband are the proud owners of a Bombardier Challenger 850 Learjet. In fact, Jay-Z is because the jet was a present for Father’s Day from the “Formation” singer. Which makes it more possible that she was using this one.
Estimated at around $40 million, the Bombardier Challenger 850 can seat between 15 to 19 passengers, and it has a lot of amenities on board, including a kitchen, a bedroom, two bathrooms, and a living room. Which is perfect for their big family.
The aircraft is the largest super-midsize business jet, and it’s powered by two General Electric CF34-3B1 turbofan engines, which takes it to a cruise speed of 509 mph (719 kph), and a high-speed cruise of 528 mph (850 kph) and a range of 3,235 mi (5,206 km).
Regardless of the jet she was using, she clearly was very comfortable and seemingly even changed outfits after landing.
