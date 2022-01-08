Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Hottest Rides of 2021 Will Inspire You to Become a Millionaire

When you’re so famous that everything you own becomes iconic, it’s no wonder that the entire world wants to know more about what you ride, also. Although they are one of the most popular power couples in the world, Beyonce and Jay-Z like to keep their privacy, so most of their outings and fancy toys are shrouded in mystery. Still, the world got to peek inside their ultra-lavish lifestyle throughout 2021, and these were some of their most amazing rides.