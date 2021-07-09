5 Rent Out Beyonce, Taylor Swift or Cher’s Tour Bus for the Perfect Road Trip

Beyonce and Jay-Z Take Helicopter for Lunch Date in NYC

When you’re half of a power couple and you accompany your significant other on a lunch date, public transportation is not an issue. You simply take the helicopter. 18 photos



When you’re as busy as Beyonce and Jay-Z, and parents to three kids, time is the most valuable commodity. Even when you’re on vacation and, technically, you have all the time in the world.



So, the duo took a break from their 4th of July extended vacation in the Hamptons to go on a lunch date in Brooklyn, New York City, the



The distance between the Hamptons and Brooklyn can be covered in some 2.5 hours by car, and this is perhaps the most striking aspect about their helicopter ride. But the heart wants what it wants, and if chilled cherries was what Bey and Jay’s wanted, who are we to argue with it.



The couple are famous for their eccentric buys and lavish gestures, as one would expect, given they’re worth a combined $1.9 billion. Recent reports claim that they bought the first of the three



That wasn’t even their most outrageous addition to what one assumes is an impressive collection: back in 2012, Beyonce bought a private jet as a present for Jay-Z on Father’s Day. She paid $40 million for a Bombardier Challenger 850, with 15-person capacity, its own kitchen and living room, and two full bathrooms. To paraphrase Jay himself, he’s got 99 problems but uninspired presents ain’t one.



Editor's note: The gallery shows the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, which Beyonce and Jay-Z supposedly bought for $28 million. The gallery shows the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, which Beyonce and Jay-Z supposedly bought for $28 million.