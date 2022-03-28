Betty White's Beloved House She Built With Her Husband, on the Market for $8 Million

Betty White may have spent her last couple of years in her estate in Brentwood, California, but she preferred to live in her beloved estate in Carmel, a home she built with her husband and where she resided for over 40 years. Now, the house is on the market for $7.95 million.
Just a bit over two weeks shy of her 100th birthday, Betty White passed away on December 31, 2021. The actress, mainly known for her role in Golden Girls, her animal activism, and her love for her late husband, Allen Ludden, was internationally beloved, and tributes poured in from all over the world.
Almost four months after her passing away, her mansion in the south of Carmel by the Sea, California, has hit the market.
White and Ludden paid $170,000 for more than a quarter-acre parcel in Carmel Bay in 1978 and commissioned a three-story home, which has more than 3,600 square feet, while the estate spreads 28 acres.
The house was completed in 1981, and her husband got merely a few nights in the newly finished home before passing away, days before their 18th wedding anniversary.
The property is kept away from the curious eyes of the onlookers, and one could only notice its garage and roof from the street. The mansion includes a series of ridge-line skylights, a stone fireplace in the living room, and windows that look over the ocean and coastline. The entire house provides floor-to-ceiling windows with stunning views, and there is a lot of wood for the ceiling and wall paneling.
The home is promoted as comprising four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, but the house is configured as three bedrooms. It includes a main-floor guest suite, a full-floor master suite with a large bedroom with fireplace and attached bath, and an adjoining sitting room and bath that could be used as a bedroom. And below that, there’s another large bedroom with a sitting room and an en-suite bath.
There’s also an exterior staircase that connects all three levels and takes you to the backyard, where you can peacefully admire the scenery. All of this comes with the price of $7.95 million.
