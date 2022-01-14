Betty White Gets Her Own Snowplow, Betty Whiteout

The year 2022 kicked off on a very sad note for fans of the actress and comedic legend Betty White, just as preparations for her 100th birthday anniversary were underway. But here’s one way to honor her even after she’s gone.
Betty White died at her home on December 31, 2021, leaving friends and legions of fans around the world in mourning. On January 17, she would have turned 100, and many celebrations of the milestone will still be held, though they have since been turned into celebrations of her life and work.
Proof that she was very much loved comes from the recent announcement from the Michigan Department of Transport (MDOT) if proof was needed. One of the 300 trucks that will help Michiganers get through the winter is named in her honor: Betty Whiteout.
In 2021, MDOT announced it was taking suggestions on unofficial names for the snowplows on its fleet. The names would not be inked on the trucks, but they would appear on an interactive map showing where they were located at all times. The Betty Whiteout name made the cut, along with several others, like Clearopathtra, Snowcrusher, Sodium Slinger, It’s Snow Problem, Saltnado, Saltimus Brime, Scoop Dogg, Jon Bon Snowi, Weird Plow Yankovic, Control Salt Delete, and Mr. Salty Pants.
The practice of naming salt trucks and snowplows hails from Scotland, where they call them “gritters” and, on a yearly basis, come up with funny names for them. Honorable mentions go to Ice Queen, Snowtrooper, Gritney Spears, Yes Sir Ice Can Boogie, Gritty Gritty Bang Bang, and License to Chill.
The MDOT initiative was launched as a contest, but MDOT spokesperson Nick Schirripa tells Michigan Radio that it was more like a “goodwill contest” in that no one actually won any prizes, except for the knowledge and pleasure that their name made the cut.
Betty White would have been proud of having her name nominated.
Proof that she was very much loved comes from the recent announcement from the Michigan Department of Transport (MDOT) if proof was needed. One of the 300 trucks that will help Michiganers get through the winter is named in her honor: Betty Whiteout.
In 2021, MDOT announced it was taking suggestions on unofficial names for the snowplows on its fleet. The names would not be inked on the trucks, but they would appear on an interactive map showing where they were located at all times. The Betty Whiteout name made the cut, along with several others, like Clearopathtra, Snowcrusher, Sodium Slinger, It’s Snow Problem, Saltnado, Saltimus Brime, Scoop Dogg, Jon Bon Snowi, Weird Plow Yankovic, Control Salt Delete, and Mr. Salty Pants.
The practice of naming salt trucks and snowplows hails from Scotland, where they call them “gritters” and, on a yearly basis, come up with funny names for them. Honorable mentions go to Ice Queen, Snowtrooper, Gritney Spears, Yes Sir Ice Can Boogie, Gritty Gritty Bang Bang, and License to Chill.
The MDOT initiative was launched as a contest, but MDOT spokesperson Nick Schirripa tells Michigan Radio that it was more like a “goodwill contest” in that no one actually won any prizes, except for the knowledge and pleasure that their name made the cut.
Betty White would have been proud of having her name nominated.