Betting on This Ford Mustang vs Dodge Challenger Drag Race Is One Way To Lose Money

Depending on how you look at it, it could be one way to win a quick buck, because there is a 50 percent chance to nail the winner. That could be tricky, however, as the two direct rivals offer similar performance from their V8 engines.
In the green corner, you will find the Dodge Challenger. It is in the R/T Scat Pack trim level by the looks of it, which usually has 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet (644 Nm) of torque produced by its 6.4-liter V8. The naught to sixty miles an hour (0-97 kph) acceleration takes in the region of four seconds in this model, though it has proved to be a bit quicker occasionally, with sub-4 seconds in perfect conditions.
Its challenger (pun intended) in the quarter-mile drag race, filmed and shared at the bottom of the page, was none other than the Ford Mustang. The Blue Oval's muscle car seems to be in the GT flavor, meaning that it also packs a V8, albeit with a smaller displacement. In this case, it packs a 5.0-liter engine, which is slightly less potent than the one of its direct rival from Dodge, the Challenger R/T Scat Pack. It develops 450 hp and 410 lb-ft (556 Nm) of torque. Despite lacking in the output and thrust departments, the Ford Mustang GT is about as fast in a straight line, taking less than four seconds.
Even though 35 hp and 65 lb-ft (88 Nm) separate them, with the balance tilting in favor of the Dodge, the Challenger R/T Scat Pack and the Mustang GT are equally matched. This means that it could be anyone's game, as it ultimately comes down to the people holding the wheel and their skills. It'll be fun to see which of the two crossed the finish line first during the quarter-mile battle presumably hosted recently at the Orlando Speed World in Florida. The video made its way to the World Wide Web a few hours ago, and you can find it below after the small jump.
Don't go scrolling down just yet, as we still have to ask you which one you think was faster on that day. Hit the comments area to drop a line, and after that click the play button to watch the actual drag race and see if you were right or not. We won't spoil the video, but we will tell you that one of them ran the quarter mile in 11.84 seconds at 117 mph (188 kph) and the other in 12.32 seconds with an exit speed of 112 mph (180 kph). The footage does not end here, as it shows another straight-line battle between the Mustang mentioned above and one of its siblings.
