Better Late Than Never, Hotter 2021 Nissan GT-R “T-Spec” Joins Current U.S. Range

Just like other iconic sports cars such as the Challenger, Nissan’s GT-R is one of those models that’s growing long in the tooth. But it’s also one of those cars that have matured precisely like fine wine.
We could continue on the same page for a little while longer, but let’s just say that probably everyone got the point. The R35 Nissan GT-R may be getting older, but it’s also getting better. Also, we have no idea if Nissan is having advanced age-related memory losses or not, but it seems the automaker suddenly remembered to enhance the current 2021MY lineup.
So, while many of its rivals are already diligently taking care of their 2022 model year ranges, Nissan just unveiled the 2021 GT-R “T-Spec.” Ironies aside, it’s probably going to be worth the fan’s while. After all, the Japanese automaker promises it “will be available in two iconic body colors and with a range of upgraded features.”
The T-Spec will be introduced in the range above the current GT-R Premium trim level and will hark back to a trio of past limited editions. First up on the tribute roster is the R34 GT-R V-Spec II Nür, a rare Nissan that was inspired by Germany’s Green Hell racetrack and only sold in 718 examples. Of them, 156 units were dressed up in a Millenium Jade shade – which now makes another appearance on the T-Spec.
It’s the first time that color reaches the U.S. market, but the new Midnight Purple T-Spec on the other hand will ring a lot of collector bells to local aficionados. Nissan says it should remind everyone not just of the R34 V-Spec Midnight Purple III, but also of the 2014 Midnight Opal R35 GT-R special edition that had just 50 examples allotted to American dealerships.
This time around the company doesn’t say how many T-Spec units will be available. We do know the upgrade and pricing details, though. The “limited-volume” version will have Track Edition wide front fenders, forged gold-painted Rays wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes from the GT-R Nismo, as well as a carbon fiber rear spoiler, among others. Meanwhile, the 3.8-liter V6 packs 565 horsepower, of course.
As far as the damage to the bank account is concerned, there is a double novelty. One can either select the 2021 GT-R T-Spec for an MSRP of $138,490 or the previously-announced GT-R Nismo Special Edition for a huge $215,690. Remember, one also needs to add $1,795 for handling and destination on both, with deliveries expected to kick off this winter.
