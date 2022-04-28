Beta Technologies Scores Another Big Order for the eVTOL That Recharges in Under One Hour

Some eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) manufacturers don’t sell their aircraft directly to operators, but to specialized lessors who then place the electric aircraft further. It seems like a wise choice, since Vertical Aerospace scored the largest number of pre-orders on the market, thanks to Avolon successfully placing 500 of its eVTOLs with different operators. Others are following in its footsteps.
Beta Technologies secured an impressive order for its Alia-250 eVTOL, currently being developed at its facility in Burlington, Vermont. LCI, a helicopter and commercial aircraft company, the aviation subsidiary of the Libra Group, has recently agreed to purchase 50 aircraft made by Beta Technologies, with an option for a total of up to 125.
“We believe that the aircraft’s blend of rechargeable battery power, significant internal capacity, and plentiful range is an optimal one,” said Jaspal Jandu, CEO of LCI. This new order will almost double its current fleet, taking it to more than 270 aircraft. It looks like the Alia eVTOLs will work side by side with the company’s helicopters and fixed-wing airplanes.
In addition to zero emissions, Alia promises an extensive range of 250 nautical miles (287 miles/463 km), a significant 1,400 lbs (635 kg) payload capacity, low maintenance, and the ability to recharge in less than an hour. It also sports a flexible design that can be configured either as a five-seat passenger aircraft or as a cargo solution.
What’s unique about Beta Technologies, a company that has already received support from the U.S. Air Force and the U.S Army, is that it’s also developing a dedicated charging infrastructure that will support eVTOL operations and even electric ground vehicles.
Although important, this recent order from LCI is not the biggest one for Beta Technologies. UPS was the first commercial partner to recognize Alia’s potential, having ordered ten units, with an option for 150 more. Beta’s electric aircraft is set to be launched in 2024.
