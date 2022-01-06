Bet You've Never Heard of Airstream's $50K Fiberglass Travel Trailer Called Nest

Folks, even though Nest doesn't look like classic Airstream travel trailers, it's still designed and completed by this world-renowned team. My main question is why we haven't heard much about it.
If you've never heard of Nest, you aren't alone. Until I ran across this travel trailer on the internet, I didn't even know it existed, and frankly, it seems to be the way Airstream wants things. Why do I say this? Well, if you come across the manufacturer's website, you won't find this sucker under any available units; it only popped up for a couple of years up to 2020, and then, poof.
Even pricing isn't mentioned anymore. However, after tracking down some available units on the market, we found them priced around 50,000 USD (44,203 EUR at current exchange rates) or so for a used model. Time to see why Airstream decided to stop making these relatively small and vintage-like camper trailers.
GVWR of 4,000 lbs (1,814 kg). With 24 gallons (90 liters) of fresh water and a 16,000 BTU furnace, these puppies could support two guests with no issues.
Now, the one thing that made Nest stand apart from all other Airstream trailers to come before it was the fact that it was manufactured using a fiberglass exterior or shell, entirely unlike all other models before and after it.
Even though Airstream continued with a rounded body shape, Nest looks like classic vintage trailers, even though it's fiberglass. A single axle and countless windows wrapping the body's upper portion are signature traits. Four stabilizer jacks are also found to keep things level.
Fiberglass construction aside, Nest's interior seemed relatively fit to offer owners everything they need to live a nomadic life or at least take some very long vacations.
Beyond the bathroom, the galley unit is found offering a two-burner stove, a sink, and plenty of storage below. Back next to the wardrobe, a fridge and the furnace are seen. All the cabinetry in Nest is furnished by Italian Lite-Ply.
Starting about mid-trailer on the port side, a dinette begins to take shape and wraps around the entire front of the trailer and back around to the galley. Not only is this space suitable to accommodate four to five people hanging out for a chit-chat, but it's also where you'll be sleeping for the night. LED lighting, USB outlets, solar panel pre-wiring, and even a winterization kit made up this Airstream exception.
So, what happened? Well, a few things, of which the fiberglass construction. Problems with the gel-coating have been reported. Then there's the fact that Airstream already offered 16-foot travel trailers made from aluminum and ones that cost much less than Nest to own. In the end, folks just said, "Nah." What about you? Would you spend $50K on this travel trailer?
