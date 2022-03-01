BestRobtic Pool Cleaning Robot Uses Military Sonar Technology to Find Its Way Underwater

Most pool cleaning machines today use gyroscopic navigation to find their way underwater, although it is not always the most precise method. Aiming to put an end to wall hitting inside the pool, BestRobtic offers a new approach, based on military sonar technology used for submarines.
Developed by a Chinese company that also has a marketing center in California, the BestRobtic is touted as the only pool cleaning robot to use military-level sonar technology, which is normally used for underground exploration, fish detection, marine resources exploration, and the like. But the PC01 automated robot finds yet another use for the advanced technology, and that is to help with thoroughly cleaning your pool and getting it ready for the hot season.
The bot is equipped with two 90W DC brushless drive motors that are waterproof and its 150W drainage motor power makes the machine more effective, saving you up to 30 percent electricity compared to other similar cleaning robots.
Thanks to its high-precision sonar transmitter and receiver, the PC01 proves to be impressively smart when it comes to underwater positioning and path planning.
Boasting a cleaning coverage of 99.99 percent, the PC01 is able to pick up debris that is incredibly small, measuring just 0.004” (0.12 mm), including fine powder, gravel, sand, pollen, or algae. BestRobtic also claims its robot can pick up metal bottle caps and other hard objects, as well as rocks that are as large as 3.4 x 1.8 x 1.5 cm (1.3 x 0.7 x 0.6”). The machine comes with a capacious 4-liter container.
The BestRobtic is cordless and requires 120 minutes to clean 2,152 sq ft (200 sq m). The manufacturer claims its bot’s cleaning efficiency is 50 percent higher than that of its competitors, its cleaning area size is up to 20 percent bigger, and the cleaning robot is 40 percent faster. While a full charge of the battery takes around three hours, you can get enough juice for 1,076 sq ft (100 sq m) with just one hour of recharging.
You can see the BestRobtic PC01 in action in the video below and get one on Kickstarter, at a super early bird price of $360. It will be shipped to you by the end of this month.
