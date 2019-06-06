NASA’s Deep Space Atomic Clock Is a Huge Leap for Spacecraft Positioning Systems

Best Used Sports Sedans: Fifth Gear Tests E60 M5, W211 E55 AMG and RS6

Wow, we haven't seen such an interesting gathering of classic sports sedans in a long time. Fifth Gear is giving a look at cheapskate alternatives that cost a fraction of a new AMG or M5. 5 photos



The lineup starts with a BMW M5, the iconic E60 generation, made between 2005 and 2010. You probably know all about the iconic car that came with an equally famous 5-liter V10 engine, naturally aspirated, just as the gods intended.



With a little over 500 horsepower and a lightweight chassis, this can be de-restricted to reach 207mph, making it as fast as many modern supercars. But the BMW electronics of this era are notoriously glitchy. So what about something from Affalterbach?



For similar money, you can have the W211 generation of the E55 AMG , which we think is even cooler than the M5. It sounds fantastic and with the right set of subtle mods can appear very modern. This model has witnessed a DIY renaissance, with a variety of fixes being explained on YouTube. However, Vicki points her finger at the air suspension, which doesn't sound like a cheap or easy fix.



Finally, we arrive at the RS6, which is the original AWD performance car, seen here in the rare C5 sedan format. It's powered by a twin-turbo 4.2-liter V8 and makes 450 HP , which is the most costly thing to fix.



So, which should you choose? That's up to you. But Vicki wants the M drifting machine, and we can't blame her.



