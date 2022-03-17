Best Present for the Father of Your Unborn Baby? A Lamborghini Huracan Evo, Obviously

What could you give to the father of your unborn child to show appreciation? Some don’t think there’s nothing better than the gift of human life, but this woman had the best idea: a Lamborghini Huracan Evo.
Malaysian cosmetics guru and TikTok star Anes Ayuni Osman, 19, and her husband, Weldan Zulkefli, are expecting their first child together at the end of March.
According to local tradition, she would have to enter a 100-day “confinement period.” The Malaysian ancient practice recommends banning visitors and limit the woman’s movements after giving birth. Instead, it encourages focusing on bonding with the baby, self-care, and meditation in order to reduce the risk of postpartum complications.
So, ahead of their confinement period, Anes decided to show her appreciation to her husband, and gift him something for his “kindness,” and for the late nights he'll spend taking care of their newborn.
Her choice was to surprise her husband with a Lamborghini Huracan Evo, and she shared the moment on TikTok. She took Zulkefli to a dealership without him knowing what was going to happen, before introducing him to his new ride.
In the video, Osman mentions that she will be relying on her husband and that she expects him to pull his weight and be involved in the taking care of the baby, stating: “He’s fine with that because he has been cleaning up after our cat all this time. He can stay awake at night because his business brain works better at night doing marketing.”
In a caption next to the video, which has since gained more than 1.5 million views and 165K likes on TikTok, she wrote: “Thank you husband, no matter how big the value of this gift will not be able to reciprocate your kindness.”
The Huracan Evo came as a natural step, as the young couple also seems to own a yellow Lamborghini Aventador.
