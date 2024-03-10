Best Gas Mileage Cars, SUVs, and Trucks in the US for 2024

This year, the most fuel-efficient car available new in the United States market returns up to 57 miles per gallon (4.1 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined test cycle. But what about the types of vehicles that are especially popular in this part of the world, as in sport utility vehicles and trucks?
Searching through the Environmental Protection Agency's database, autoevolution has selected the 10 most efficient vehicles of their kind for 2024 to help you make your purchasing decision that much easier. It should come as no surprise that hybrids reign supreme, and because MPGe isn't the same as MPG, we left plug-in hybrids out of the ranking.
Before going any further, we should also talk about something called MDPCS. The minimum target for domestic passenger cars is 44.3 miles per gallon for model year 2024, which converts to 5.3 liters per 100 clicks in the metric system. Ambitious, huh?
That's because it most certainly is. Only seven cars of the 10 listed below exceed 44 mpg combined, whereas the most frugal truck available to purchase new as of March 2024 offers 37 miles per gallon (6.4 liters per 100 kilometers). When it comes to crossovers, a single one surpasses MDPCS. On that note, let's kick this off with a compact sedan rated by the US EPA at up to 36 mpg (6.7 l/100 km).
Even so, the Civic and Accord soldier on with very reasonable starting prices and pretty good EPA-rated fuel economy ratings. In the Civic's case, prospective customers can look forward to 36 miles to the gallon from the EX in four-door flavor.
Other versions of the sedan are rated 35, 34, 33, and 31 miles per gallon, respectively. The Civic Sedan EX's 36-mpg rating is matched by the base Toyota Sienna and the base Hyundai Elantra.
In combination with a continuously variable transmission featuring 4.007 to 0.550 ratios and a 3.757 final drive, it's good for a remarkable 39 miles per gallon (6.0 liters per 100 kilometers). Then again, what did you expect from a subcompact hatch that weighs under a ton? According to Mitsubishi, the curb weight is 955 kilograms or 2,106 pounds.
By comparison, the lightest MX-5 Miata for 2024 tips the scales at 1,062 kilograms or 2,341 pounds. Over in Japan where it's called Roadster, the soft-topped sports car is equipped with a 1.5-liter mill rather than the Skyactiv-G 2.0, thus bringing the weight down to 1,010 kilos (2,227 pounds).
The crossover (a.k.a. S235) is the sole Crown available for 2024, but not long now, it will be joined by the wagon-esque Signia. Unfortunately, there is no indication on whether the sedan- and sport-type Crown will ever come stateside.
Turning our attention back to the crossover-type Crown, this fellow is much obliged to drink gasoline to the tune of 41 miles per gallon (5.7 liters per 100 kilometers). Level up to the Platinum trim level, and the EPA's combined estimate drops to 30 mpg (7.8 l/100 km) due to a turbo 2.4 as opposed to an aspirated 2.5 for the XLE and Limited.
The worst-rated specification is the 350 F Sport, which – as the 350 implies – packs a naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6. The four-pot 250 is all-wheel drive by default, whereas the gas mileage champ 300h sports a six-speed automatic rather than the eight-speed tranny of the 350 and 250.
At $44,590 before the $1,150 deliver processing and handling fee, the 300h is $1,400 more than the 350 and 250. Both of the non-hybrid specifications retail at $43,190, and both come with plenty of standard kit, as does their hybrid sibling.
Those are SEL and Limited, meaning that Hyundai discontinued the Blue for 2024. A bit curious given that the Blue was more frugal than the SEL and Limited, but even so, 47 miles per gallon (around 5.0 l/100 km) from the SEL is good enough.
Hearsay suggests that Hyundai could axe the Sonata after his generation, the eighth since 1985. Unverified reports from the automaker's home market suggest that Hyundai will focus on crossovers and electric vehicles. However, due to the lack of an official confirmation or denial from Hyundai, take this rumor with a grain of salt.
The D-segment family car is $27,895 from the outset or $32,895 with hybrid assistance. In the former's case, 192 horsepower from a 1.5-liter turbo and a continuously variable transmission will have to make do. The hybrid line offers 204 ponies and starts with the well-equipped Sport Hybrid.
Gifted with a power-split hybrid system, the Accord Hybrid takes inspiration from Toyota by using an eCVT. Said transmission has a so-called Linear Shift Control function designed to mimic gear shifts under acceleration. The 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-pot engine acts as a generator at lower speeds. A lockup clutches means that the engine takes over from the hybrid system at higher speeds.
E210 is the codename of the 12th generation, a C-segment model available in sedan, hatchback, and station wagon body styles. The US only gets the sedan and hatchback, with the sedan undercutting the hatch by $1,455. If you're interested in a hybrid, then you'll have to opt for the four-door.
$23,500 plus $1,095 for delivery is tremendously good value for a new compact rated at 50 miles per gallon (4.7 l/100 km), for sure! Corolla Hybrid is generously equipped from the get-go, with highlights including LED rear lighting, cordless Apple CarPlay, and cordless Android Auto for the base 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
Under the skin, however, there's not much of a difference between the XV80 and soon-to-be-canned XV70. Both are based on the GA-K platform of the Crown and ES 300h, a vehicle architecture that accommodates everything from the RAV4 to the Grand Highlander eight-seat SUV.
For 2024, the Camry is rocking a suggested retail price of $26,420 in the United States while Camry Hybrid starts at $28,855. A reasonable MSRP for a mid-size hybrid sedan, let alone one that stands out above the competition in terms of reliability. The most efficient grade of the bunch is the LE at 52 mpg (4.5 l/100 km), whereas the SE and up return 46 mpg (5.1 l/100 km) due to 18- or 19-inch alloys compared to 16-inch steelies and plastic covers.
Featuring a similar footprint to the Corolla Hybrid, the Elantra Hybrid is that bit pricier at $26,250 for the Blue and $29,450 for the Limited. But looking at the glass half full, you do get more stuff as standard. Think dual LED projector headlights, 10.25 inches for the touchscreen infotainment system, sat nav, 10.25 inches for the instrument cluster, and hands-free smart trunk release.
Compared to the Corolla Hybrid's 138 horsepower and 105 pound-feet (142 Nm) of torque, Hyundai claims 139 horsepower and 195 pound-feet (264 Nm) at full chatter. Asking for the 60-mph times would be completely in vain because Toyota and Hyundai developed these babies with an emphasis on fuel economy rather than performance.
That's not all, though, because this generation of the Prius can be had with either 1.8 or 2.0 liters. The lesser engine can't be had in North America, which is a bit of a bummer because the 1.8-liter Prius is more affordable than the 2.0er everywhere it's currently sold, including the Japanese market.
57 miles per gallon (4.1 l/100 km) is only possible in the front-drive LE, whereas the LE with all-wheel drive nets 54 miles per gallon (4.4 liters per 100 kilometers). The XLE and Limited are rated at 52 mpg (4.5 l/100 km) with front-wheel drive and 49 mpg (4.8 l/100 km) with all-wheel drive.
38 and 37 miles per gallon is 6.2 and 6.4 liters per 100 clicks, respectively. How does the Tucson Hybrid compare to its purely internal combustion and plug-in brothers? Hyundai claims 35 mpg (6.7 l/100 km) without plug-in assistance for the plug-in hybrid, whereas the ICE-only Tucson gets 28 mpg (8.4 l/100 km) with front-wheel drive.
Despite sharing the same 1.6-liter turbo four-cylinder engine, the PHEV isn't as efficient as the HEV due to the much larger high-voltage battery. The 13.8-kWh battery offers up to 33 miles (53 kilometers) of purely electric driving. If you were wondering, the most efficient plug-in hybrid sport utility vehicle for 2024 is the Toyota RAV4 Prime at 38 mpg (6.2 l/100 km) for the 2.5-liter engine alone or 94 MPGe in plug-in hybrid mode.
In stark contrast to the RAV4, the Venza is hybrid as standard. It's roomier as well, but due to the 2025 model year Crown Signia, the Venza will be terminated after the 2024 model year.
Known as the Harrier in many other markets, the Venza is a strict five-seater priced at $35,070 sans freight. All four trim levels available for MY24 are good for 40 mpg city and 37 mpg highway, resulting in 39 mpg (6.0 l/100 km) combined.
It slots between the 350 and 450h+, with the 350 packing a 2.4-liter turbo and the 450h+ using 2.5-liter engine of the 350h. The + in 450h+ means plug-in hybrid in Lexus vernacular, and the 250 uses the aforementioned NA 2.5-liter I4.
At $44,615 compared to $40,605 for the 250 and a whopping $59,905 for the 450h+, the 350h is the sweet spot in the NX lineup. With 240 horsepower on deck and near-instant torque from the rear-mounted electric motor, the performance isn't too shabby either for a compact luxury crossover.
You can further add diverse to that list because it sports ICE, hybrid, and plug-in powertrains. Even the hybrid's lineup is diverse, with Toyota offering no fewer than seven grades. The one that really deserves your attention is the off-road-oriented Woodland Edition, which starts at $34,945.
Sure, it might be $3,220 more than the LE. And sure, it may be rated at 37 mpg (6.4 l/100 km) instead of 39 for the other six trim levels. The stylistic and go-anywhere upgrades, however, are certainly worth sacrificing two miles per gallon and spending those extra 3,220 freedom eagles.
Similar to the Maverick Hybrid, the Escape Hybrid features a 2.5L Atkinson-cycle lump and an eCVT rather than Ford's eight-speed automatic transmission for front-biased applications. The form factor of the Escape Hybrid makes it more frugal as well, with Ford quoting an EPA-estimated 39 miles per gallon in the combined test cycle.
For some reason or another, the Maverick Hybrid is front-wheel drive whether you like it or not while the Escape Hybrid gets all-wheel drive from the ST-Line Select up. The hybrid setup is $35,190 with all-wheel drive or $33,490 with front-wheel drive.
CR-V entered its sixth generation in 2022 for model year 2023. Assembly takes place in Ohio, Indiana, and Ontario. As one would expect from a hybrid, the more complex CR-V Hybrid is $34,050 compared to $29,500 for the ICE-only CR-V.
Though close in terms of highway gas mileage (36 and 34 miles per gallon, respectively), the CR-V Hybrid and CR-V are worlds apart in terms of city gas mileage. The EPA says 43 and 28 miles per gallon, respectively, resulting in a 10-mpg difference for the combined test cycle. Be that as it may, four other crossovers can do better than 40 miles per gallon (5.9 liters per 100 kilometers).
Toyota launched the Corolla Cross in North America for MY22, originally with internal combustion only. The following year, it welcomed the slow-selling hybrid to the lineup. A meager 15,437 units were moved in 2023, of which 2,737 were sold in the last three months of 2023.
$28,220 for the Hybrid S compared to $23,860 for the combustion-only L may have something to do with the hybrid's poor sales volume. With the RAV4 Hybrid starting at $31,725, it's no wonder so many customers are swayed by the larger crossover.
The only UX variant available stateside as of March 2024 is the 300h, which is advertised with 43 EPA-rated miles per gallon (5.5 liters per 100 kilometers) for MY25. Curiously, the EPA's database does not list 2025 models at the moment of reporting.
Remember the Corolla Cross Hybrid? The UX 300h isn't doing too hot either. 11,846 were sold in 2023, up from 10,237 deliveries in the previous year.
At $28,590 before destination, the Sportage Hybrid LX makes a lot of sense over the $32,575 Tucson Hybrid Blue. $1,800 adds Active All-Wheel Drive, which is dubbed HTRAC over at Hyundai.
In addition to all-wheel drive, those $1,800 on top of the Sportage Hybrid's $28,590 starting price further sweeten the deal with a space-saver spare tire, heated side mirrors, and heated front seats. Be that as it may, all-wheel drive results in a 5-mpg drop for the Sportage Hybrid, therefore putting it on the same level as the Tucson Hybrid.
In order to achieve said estimate, prospective customers are limited to the entry-level LX ($26,940), EX ($29,640), and SX ($33,040). These grades come with 16-inch alloys while EX Touring ($31,940) and SX Touring ($35,340) are listed by Kia America Inc. with 18-inch alloy wheels.
Larger wheels are heavier wheels, therefore affecting fuel economy. The larger contact patch of a wider tire results in more rolling resistance, which also affects fuel economy. Kia lists the Niro Hybrid crossover's tires with the following dimensions: 225/45 by 18 inches and 205/60 by 16 inches.
Ford Motor Company redesigned the T6 for 2024. It wouldn't be hyperbole to claim that the T6.2 is on a different level altogether from the T6, especially when it comes to muscle and off-road capability.
Prospective customers can now specify the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 of the Bronco, along with a Raptor-exclusive 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost I4 still comes standard, and at 22 miles per gallon (10.7 liters per 100 kilometers) with either two- or four-wheel drive, it matches the fuel economy of the Tundra i-FORCE MAX 2WD and Ram 1500 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 2WD.
The extended cab has been discontinued for 2024, leaving only the crew cab. Ford also moved the Ranger upmarket in many respects to justify the $32,670 starting price, up from $27,400 for the 2023 model year XL SuperCab 2WD.
Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, L2R is technically different from the L3B. It's more than a different engine mapping. Even so, 237 horsepower and 260 pound-feet (350 Nm) between 1,200 and 4,000 revolutions per minute is more than adequate in the entry-level WT and LT.
The Trail Boss, Z71, and ZR2 use the L3B, which is advertised as the TurboMax by General Motors. In this application, it makes 310 ponies and 430 pound-feet (583 Nm) at 3,000 rpm. The Z71 and Trail Boss can pull 7,700 pounds (3,493 kilograms), whereas the less powerful WT and LT manage up to 3,500 pounds (1,588 kilograms).
HFE is short for High Fuel Efficiency, but truth be told, it doesn't mean anything for 2024 and the 2025 model year. Case in point: the Tradesman without the HFE suffix is advertised with a combined fuel economy estimate of 22 miles per gallon.
Ratings for the 5.7-liter HEMI V8-replacing 3.0-liter Hurricane I6 have yet to be published. Two turbochargers and an inherently balanced engine layout should make the Hurricane a bit more frugal, yet it could prove worse than the free-breathing V8 in regard to long-term reliability. After all, 140 horsepower per liter from six cylinders isn't the same as 69.3 ponies per liter from eight pots.
The 2024 model comes with an eight-speed automatic, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, all-season rubber, LED lights, Smart Key System on the driver's door, a six-way manually adjustable driver's seat, and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0. Unfortunately, the SR also gets a polyurethane steering wheel.
Considering that anyone can stitch an aftermarket cover after watching how-to videos on YouTube, it's no biggie. The SR also happens to be available with a stick shift, which is also available on TRD Sport and TRD Off-Road. The only mid-sized manual trucks available new for 2024 in the US are the Tacoma and – of course – the Jeep Gladiator. No later than April 2024, the Japanese automaker will publish gas mileage and princing information for the Tacoma i-FORCE MAX hybrid.
Four-wheel drive was good for 24 miles per gallon, then 23 miles per gallon for model year 2022. The 2024 Ford F-150 PowerBoost is 4WD by default, and yes, it still returns 23 miles per gallon on the combined test cycle. The PowerBoost is ridiculously expensive as well because Dearborn's favorite son forces you to go XLT SuperCrew instead of XL Regular Cab or STX Super Cab.
The XLT SuperCrew starts at $49,980 for model year 2024, and the PowerBoost option ($3,560) requires you to add 4WD ($3,860. In other words, trying to save fuel in the F-150 by going hybrid brings you uncannily close to the $60,000 mark.
Hyundai Santa Cruz with NA 2.5L engine and FWD: 23 MPG
Santa Cruz, however, tops 133 miles per hour (214 kilometers per hour) because it's a crossover-based truck.
Assembled in the United States as opposed to Mexico for the Escape-based Maverick, the Santa Cruz is most frugal with the base NA 2.5-liter I4 and torque-converter automatic. The free-breathing engine can be had with front- or all-wheel-drive, which are both good for 23 miles per gallon.
If you want better acceleration, then look no further than the 2.5-liter turbo. It comes with a dual-clutch tranny and all-wheel drive, hence its slightly worse 22-mpg (10.7 l/100 km) combined estimate.
The Duramax-branded sixer in the Silverado 1500 and Sierra 1500 was known as LM2 until recently. The subsequent LZ0 features many upgrades, including steel pistons instead of hypereutectic cast aluminum alloy. General Motors also worked its magic on the combustion bowl, fuel injectors, and turbo compressor to improve power by 10 percent and torque by 7.6 percent over the previous LM2.
Because the Sierra 1500 Duramax features more standard kit than the Silverado, it's one mile per gallon down on its more affordable brother. Still, 25 mpg (9.4 l/100 km) with 2WD and 24 mpg (9.8 l/100 km) with 4WD is mighty impressive.
To understand how bad the 9T is, bear in mind that GM switched to an eight-speed unit for the third generation of the Chevrolet Traverse. Even the 2025 model year Equinox sports an eight-speed tranny in AWD flavor, whereas FWD specifications are treated to a continuously variable transmission.
As per GM's trailering guide, the Duramax-equipped Silverado 1500 tows up to 13,300 pounds (6,033 kilograms). This rating applies to the Crew Cab Short Bed with two-wheel drive and Double Cab Standard Bed with two-wheel drive.
AWD may get you 25 instead of 26 miles per gallon, but you won't regret splurging $2,220 for all-wheel drive. The name of the game is independent multi-link trailing arm rear suspension with coil springs as opposed to a twist-beam arrangement with force vectoring springs.
The AWD-only Tremor sports off-road-tuned suspension, all-terrain tires, an increased ride height, and the twin-clutch rear drive unit of the Bronco Sport Badlands. These changes hurt fuel economy, with the EPA listing 21 miles per gallon (11.2 l/100 km) for the Maverick Tremor.
Those 52,361 trucks make the Maverick Hybrid more popular than the F-150 PowerBoost, which sold 50,103 examples in 2023. As a whole, the F-Series moved 750,789 units in the US last year.
Ford's most affordable hybrid is $25,315 plus destination for the entry-level XL compared to $23,815 with the 2.0-liter turbo. Regardless of powertrain, the Maverick is electronically limited to 110 miles per hour (177 kilometers per hour).
You can further add diverse to that list because it sports ICE, hybrid, and plug-in powertrains. Even the hybrid's lineup is diverse, with Toyota offering no fewer than seven grades. The one that really deserves your attention is the off-road-oriented Woodland Edition, which starts at $34,945.
Ford Escape Hybrid FWD: 39 MPGMexico.
CR-V entered its sixth generation in 2022 for model year 2023. Assembly takes place in Ohio, Indiana, and Ontario. As one would expect from a hybrid, the more complex CR-V Hybrid is $34,050 compared to $29,500 for the ICE-only CR-V.
Kia Niro Hybrid with 16-inch wheels: 53 MPG53 miles per gallon (4.4 liters per 100 kilometers).
Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, L2R is technically different from the L3B. It's more than a different engine mapping. Even so, 237 horsepower and 260 pound-feet (350 Nm) between 1,200 and 4,000 revolutions per minute is more than adequate in the entry-level WT and LT.
Ford Maverick EcoBoost FWD: 26 MPGMaverick for model year 2024. As ever, prospective customers are presented with a choice: front- or all-wheel drive.
