Best Artemis I Launch Viewing Spots Sold Out, a Parking Lot Is Pretty Much All That’s Left

If everything goes according to plan, on August 29 at 8.33 a.m. EDT, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket will take flight for the first time, carrying with it the Orion capsule that will become the backbone of the Artemis Moon exploration program. The mission is uncrewed and just a test, true, but interest in it is already through the roof.
As usual, NASA allows people to view this launch from its premises, and this time put together an offering of three viewing packages, priced according to distance from the launch pad and some other factors. As you might have guessed, two of the three packages, the best ones, are already sold out.
We’re talking about the Feel the Heat and Feel the Fun packages, which offered the chance to see the launch from a distance of 3.5 miles (5.6 km, from the Apollo/Saturn V Center Lawn) and 8 miles (12.9 km, from the Atlantis North Lawn), respectively.
There are tickets left though as part of the third option, the Main Visitor Complex package. This one gives people access to the Atlantis South Lot, Rocket Garden, or Parking Lot 3, which are roughly 8 miles (12.9 km) from the launch pad.
A ticket for this package has a sticker of $99 and offers viewing of the launch from the said locations, but also 2-day admission to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and commemorative launch lithograph. The ticket covers two launch attempts, hence a 2nd daily admission ticket, but provided the second attempt takes place within a month from the first one.
As usual when it comes to space exploration, nothing is certain with Artemis, so NASA warns that “packages are mission-specific and the launch date and time is subject to change with little notice.” You can study the space agency’s scrub policy and at this link.
