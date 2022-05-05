Bespoke Tecniq Q40 Defender Is a Ford Mustang-Powered 4x4 Ode to the Chinook Helicopter

The longest serving aircraft of the Royal Air Force, the Chinook helicopter, turned 40 years old in 2021 and is now being celebrated by a lesser-known British company called Tecniq, which has come up with a one-off Land Rover Defender, featuring upgrades inspired by the double-rotor machine.
Dubbed the Q40 Defender by Tecniq, the 4x4 builds on the previous-generation Land Rover Defender. It has undergone a complete redesign and rebuild, featuring multiple shades of gloss and matte green applied by hand to match the looks of the Chinook.
Carbon fiber has been used in the construction and can be found on various parts, from the custom grille, and hood and fender vents, to the wheel arch extensions. Hand-stitched marine leather is wrapped around the anodized aluminum door handles, and a graphic representation of the double rotor design can be seen on the outside too.
For the cockpit, Tecniq chose a business at the front and party at the back approach. As a result, the carbon fiber front seats were wrapped in ‘Bridge of Wier’ leather, with sheepskin inserts, stitched together by hand. The center console, gear selector, and instrument cluster, among others, have undergone a makeover too. In the rear passenger compartment, it has two individual seats, dressed in beige leather with black inserts, and separated by a large console. Red seatbelts, and a net that separates the cargo area from the passenger compartment, provide contrast to the build. Submarine lighting rounds off the project, according to the company behind it.
In terms of power, you are looking at a Ford Mustang-derived engine. Mind you, it is not the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 powering the GT, nor the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 found under the hood of the Shelby GT500, but the more humble EcoBoost. The turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder unit has received an ECU remap and produces 307 hp and 432 Nm (319 lb-ft) of torque. It is hooked up to an upgraded six-speed automatic transmission, and four-wheel drive. Bigger brakes, and new suspension, with upgraded anti-roll bars and bushing, lowered coils, and programable dampers are on deck too.
The one-off Q40 Defender by Tecniq can be yours, as it will be auctioned off by Bonhams in September, at Goodwood Revival. Proceeds will benefit the Royal Air Forces Association.
