Bespoke Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge Feels Just a Tiny Bit Wilder on Baller 26s

No need to say Rolls-Royce Cullinan twice to know that it rhymes not just with ultra-luxury SUVs but also with VIPs, artists, stars, athletes, and/or customized one-of-one commissions. Sadly, we can only guess the exact recipe for this clean RR that floats a little bit lower and wilder on a 26-inch aftermarket wheel setup.
All we know for sure is that its lucky owner acquired it from San Diego-based Champion Motoring, the provider of exotics to athletes and other affluent connoisseurs, who has prepared this fashionable Cullinan Black Badge as a good measure to roast all of its rivals. And do not worry, there is an abundance of competitors willing to try and snatch the crown.
Alas, with each passing customization project, we feel increasingly inclined to have no reason to doubt the judgment of aftermarket experts that believe the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is at the top of its game right now, fighting for ultimate supremacy with Lambo’s Urus and keeping rivals like the Bentley Bentayga, Mercedes-AMG G 63, Caddy Escalade, or Range Rover at a humble distance.
And there is no need to take our word for granted. We have prepared a couple of examples to illustrate the assessment. First up on the roster is this “one-of-one” custom Burnout Gray Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge that has a contrasting Mandarin interior but matching 26-inch aftermarket wheels. It rides lowered and just a tiny bit wilder with the setup, just like a true automotive baller.
On the other side of the virtual social media rink sits one of RDB LA’s latest wrap creations, a serene Mercedes-AMG G 63 dressed up in Snow Blue vinyl from Inozetek and packing a lot of contrasting black content, from the badges and formerly off-road protections to the light-alloy wheels. Now, we are not going to be fussy and directly choose a winner for this stand-off – it is up to you to pick your favorite!
