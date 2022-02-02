Bespoke Polestar 2 ‘Arctic Circle’ Prototype Pushes the Boundaries of Grip, Not for Sale

Polestar’s intense winter testing program runs for 15 weeks (December to March of every year), a time in which engineers can push prototypes as well as components to their limits, even in temperatures as low as -35 degrees Celsius (-31 F).
The company’s chief chassis engineer, Joakim Rydholm, has been with the Swedish brand for over a decade and is a big fan of fine-tuning cars in such environments.
“Tuning a chassis on snow and ice allows us to develop our cars in what feels like slow motion and with better accuracy,” he explains. “With such low levels of grip, we can feel and analyze the dynamics at a much slower pace than on tarmac, which means we can really fine-tune the way our cars behave, down to the smallest details. This is my absolute favorite place to develop cars.”
In his spare time, Rydholm is a rally driver with several trophies to his name, and the one-off Polestar 2 ‘Arctic Circle’ is his creation, based on the regular Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor variant, fitted with the Performance Pack plus several specific tweaks.
For example, the ride height was increased by more than 30 mm (1.18 inches), while the power was boosted to 350 kW (470 hp) and 500 lb-ft (680 Nm) of torque. Other highlights include the custom studded winter tires, each with 4 mm metal studs, plus 30% softer springs, three-way performance Ohlins dampers and front and rear strut braces.
The vehicle also features a new prototype launch control system, integrated via steering wheel-mounted paddles. Meanwhile, a carbon fiber snow shovel and a recovery strap can be found in the trunk.
In terms of visuals, the Polestar 2 ‘Arctic Circle’ boasts 19-inch OZ Racing rally wheels, four Stedi Quad Pro LED front lights, a unique matte grey and white exterior livery, custom Recaro front bucket seats, and a carbon fiber skid plate for the front bumper, offering additional under-body protection.
“The balance and predictability we have achieved with the raised ride height and specialized tires are particularly noticeable when you enter a bend completely sideways, with a bigger-than-usual smile on your face, and in total control,” concluded Rydholm.
Unfortunately, the Polestar 2 ‘Arctic Circle’ isn’t production-bound and will remain a prototype.
