Bespoke “Persepolis” Specification Hints There Are More Than Enough Pagani Huayras Left

Greenwich, Connecticut, is not exactly the biggest town in America. Yet it is somehow home to a lot of hedge funds and other financial powerhouses. Also, this Gold Coast wonder headquarters one dealership called Miller Motorcars.
Just in case the name does not ring any bells, Miller Motorcars and its subsidiaries (in this particular case, Pagani of Greenwich) are responsible for many of the most exotic first unit arrivals in the United States. And, just in case they’re already finished with the initial deliveries, they also love to premiere unique customizations for just about any special brand, from Aston Martin to the obscure Apollo IE.
Naturally, this time around we are dealing with the latest Pagani Huayra to have traveled across the Atlantic for a U.S. premiere. Of course, it’s not just any Huayra, as this example sports a series of enhancements, along with a special name. Dubbed “Persepolis” - probably to reference the ancient Persian capital of the Achaemenid Empire - this particular Huayra has a few special perks going for itself.
Never mind the stunning scenery from the gallery (it’s probably a sample of what folks see during the Monterey Car Week), because the V12 monster has a special upgrade kit composed of “a new roof snorkel and sport wing.”
Unfortunately, no further details have been released, so we have no idea if we are dealing with a regular Huayra, a BC, or even the mighty Imola with its 815 ponies. Additionally, no photos with the interior have been released so far, so no ogling at the cockpit either...
Instead, we did catch a hint. Miller Motorcars let slip that we are dealing here with chassis number 057 out of 100. So, it could be interpreted that Pagani still has no less than 43 Huayra build slots left open. Crazy, right, considering that we are dealing with a hypercar born way back in 2011...
