Bespoke Cullinan Among Three Special Rolls-Royce Cars on Display in Shanghai

Even though Rolls-Royce models don’t exactly come in all shapes and sizes, customers can still configure their luxury four-door, two-door, or SUV in near-infinite ways. To showcase yet again just how bespoke a Rolls-Royce can be, the carmaker brought three very special new cars to Auto Shanghai 2021.
The first one that caught our eye is the Mid-Century Modern Black Badge Cullinan, featuring bespoke Segano Green coachwork, a color you might find on mid-century artifacts such as the Fender Stratocaster or the Eames Rocking Chair.
It’s one vibrant-looking Cullinan, that much we know for certain. As for its interior, it features a bespoke Serenity Green theme with a contrasting black colorway, plus a Technical Fiber veneer.
Moving on to the so-called Pop Explosion Wraith Black Badge, it comes with a two-tone bespoke GT Blue and Arctic White body, while the coachline was hand-painted in Koi Red to go with a bold motif inspired by “a volcanic eruption against a menacing blue sky.”
You can also find Koi Red on the inside, along with Muscari Blue, more Arctic White, and a red Starlight Headliner. Additionally, the two-door coupe’s Technical Fiber fascia veneer was hand-painted with a geometric pattern inspired by skyscraper windows being illuminated by night, while the rear “Waterfall” between the two seats has its own embroidery to match the exterior motif, as well as Koi Red seat piping.
Now, last but certainly not least, we have a car that Rolls-Royce dubbed the "Urban Sanctuary." It’s a brand-new Ghost Extended, and it’s best if we let the carmaker explain what this luxury product is all about—besides, we couldn’t sound this posh if we tried.
“Further exploring its Post Opulent design philosophy, which celebrates material substance, not overt statement, Urban Sanctuary debuts an elevated expression of Parquetry. Recalling the ‘cracked ice’ effect of the wooden window shutters on a pavilion building within Shanghai’s storied Yu Yuan Gardens, this geometric mosaic of wood pieces is finished in un-lacquered open pore Obsidian Ayous veneer.”
Meanwhile, embroidered panels in the seat inserts further carry the "cracked ice" theme.
Inside the Urban Sanctuary Ghost Extended is a front-to-back Navy Blue and Cashmere Gray two-tone colorway, reclinable Serenity Seating with calf rests, Lime Green contrast stitching, and a Bespoke Luggage set.
Visually, the coachwork is finished in a subdued Gunmetal and Jubilee Silver two-tone color, with a Lime Green coachline and wheel pinstripes—as a reference to Shanghai by night.
