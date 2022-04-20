Bespoke Aznom Palladium Gets 6.4L HEMI V8, Is Still a Ridiculous Ram 1500-Based Machine

We’d be happy to forget that some vehicles exist, and one that we’d gladly erase from our minds is the Aznom Palladium. But we cannot, not yet anyway, as the small Italian coachbuilder has announced that they launched one with a new engine.
A special commission, it was ordered with a bigger engine by its owner, for whom the 5.7-liter V8, rated at 700 hp and 701 lb-ft (950 Nm) of torque powering the rest of the range, wasn’t enough. Thus, theirs comes with a 6.4-liter HEMI V8, backed up by two turbochargers, making 850 hp and 774 lb-ft (1,050 Nm).
They did not say how quick it is to 62 mph (100 kph), but the 5.7-liter-powered version needs 4.5 seconds and can max out at 130 mph (210 kph). If anything, it should be a few tenths of a second faster. Top speed is said to have risen to 155 mph (250 kph). Like the lesser models, this one also uses an eight-speed automatic transmission that channels the thrust to both axles and is backed up by uprated brakes, with carbon ceramic rotors.
Production of the Aznom Palladium is understood to have been capped at 10 copies, and each one is said to have a starting price of almost $1.5 million. All of them are based on the Ram 1500, getting a different body that doesn’t do justice to the popular truck. In fact, it doesn’t do justice to anything, because, well… just look at it.
Almost as flashy as the exterior, the cabin has been dressed in fine leather upholstery and adorned with lots of expensive materials, including wood. Since it is deemed as a “hyper-limousine” by the company, it has a bespoke backseat, with occupants having access to a variety of features, including the fridge and glass cabinets.
They did not say how quick it is to 62 mph (100 kph), but the 5.7-liter-powered version needs 4.5 seconds and can max out at 130 mph (210 kph). If anything, it should be a few tenths of a second faster. Top speed is said to have risen to 155 mph (250 kph). Like the lesser models, this one also uses an eight-speed automatic transmission that channels the thrust to both axles and is backed up by uprated brakes, with carbon ceramic rotors.
Production of the Aznom Palladium is understood to have been capped at 10 copies, and each one is said to have a starting price of almost $1.5 million. All of them are based on the Ram 1500, getting a different body that doesn’t do justice to the popular truck. In fact, it doesn’t do justice to anything, because, well… just look at it.
Almost as flashy as the exterior, the cabin has been dressed in fine leather upholstery and adorned with lots of expensive materials, including wood. Since it is deemed as a “hyper-limousine” by the company, it has a bespoke backseat, with occupants having access to a variety of features, including the fridge and glass cabinets.