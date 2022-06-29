Besides Being Great at Almost Everything, the C-130 Hercules Can Moonlight as a Bomber

The story of how the Lockheed-Martin C-130 was gifted one of history's most devastating conventional bombs is one of cunning military strategy and maybe just a tinge of morbid curiosity. What were the limits of this seemingly limitless wonder plane? As it turned out, Air Force top brass was not overstating the C-130's abilities.
You see, the U.S. Military doesn't have to use the nuclear option to deliver an explosion powerful enough to level everything in its vicinity. There exists a class of super-heavy semi-guided bombs that can inflict damage to a squadron of Second World War medium bombers with a single strike. In Vietnam, this awesome power was displayed in a manner arguably only matched in its brutality by Agent Orange.
Developed under the project codenamed Commando Vault, the 15,000 lb (6,800 kg) BLU-82B/C-130 weapon system was designed to perform one task. Drop from the rear cargo bay of a C-130, float down via parachute semi-guided by a target computer, and then make as big of a boom as seen since Nagasaki. Of course, other nations who use the Hercules platform like Iran use theirs to drop smaller bombs like as many as six Mk.84 unguided bombs.
The goal? To turn swaths of Vietnamese jungle into smooth, perfectly flat ground where Huey's, Chinooks, and Cobra Helicopters could establish forward air bases in enemy territory. This gave this frankly horrifying-looking weapon the nickname "Daisy Cutter." As far as comically cruel weapons of war go, and there were a fair few on both sides in Vietnam, that's got to be up there near the top.
B-29 Superfortress, the plane which dropped Fat Man and Little Boy on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945.
The MOAB might theoretically be useable as an impact penetration weapon, i.e., a weapon that hits the ground and explodes to cause damage. But the truth is, and as the Air Force Research Laboratory knew from the getgo, dropping it that way would only take away from the true power of the explosion.
Much like nuclear weapons, bombs this huge work best as air-burst weapons. Such was the case with an operation against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant over the Achin District in the Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan on April 13th, 2017.
Involved was a single MC-130, an upgraded variant of the trusty Hercules platform stretching back to the late 1950s. With four beefed-up Allison T56-A-15 turboprop engines jetting 4,910 shaft-hp (3,660 kW) each, plus a new suite of avionics and guidance/targeting computers, it was more than up for the job. Under the command of General John Nicholson, the MOAB slid out of the MC-130's cargo bay rails without a hitch.
Thanks to careful coordination between military personnel and local tribal leaders, all 96 individuals instantly vaporized by the explosion are believed to have been ISIS fighters with no civilian losses. Anyone who knows anything about the War on Terror will tell you that's not always a given.
It just goes to show the C-130 platform truly is capable of doing just about anything that isn't a dogfight. And hey, maybe they'll strap some Sidewinders to its wing pylons one day, just to see what would happen.
