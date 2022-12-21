Bertone GB110 Hypercar Debuts to Celebrate Company Anniversary With 1,100 Horsepower

Italian coachbuilder Bertone has surprised everyone with the unveiling of the GB110. The latest Bertone creation is a hypercar meant for public roads, and the GB110 promises impressive specs, which include 1,100 horsepower, as well as 1,100 Nm (ca. 811 lb. ft.) of torque.
The Bertone GB110 is the first project that is presented by the famed Italian marque after It changed hands, and it looks like Mauro and Jean-Franck Ricci have made something that truly celebrates the company's 110th anniversary. Its designer is Andrea Mocellin, as we can observe on the sketches.
In case you happened to forget this brand's anniversary, you are forgiven for now, but you should know that December 21st, 2022, marked 110 years since Bertone was founded in Turin, Italy. The firm was once founded by Giovanni Bertone, and it had a design department called Stile Bertone, an engineering department, a glass department, and a Carrozzeria, which was the coachbuilding arm.
Now, the Italian firm comes with a chassis that is based on components from a German manufacturer, an all-wheel-drive system, and a seven-speed gearbox with unspecified characteristics. We do see a set of paddles behind the steering wheel, so we are going to assume that it is an automated gearbox.
Bertone has been through financial difficulties and has changed owners twice before reaching the two brothers who currently own the Italian brand. Back in the days of Nuccio Bertone, the designer who controlled the company after World War II, the firm had styled cars for various manufacturers, ranging from Abarth, Alfa Romeo, and Lancia, all the way to Ferrari and Lamborghini.
Bertone will only build 33 units of its GB110, and there are many questions about it that are left unanswered. For example, while the Italians have announced specs for the powertrain, the nature, and provenance of the said powertrain are not explained. They have specified that it revs up to 8,400 rpm, and that it will be run on fuel that was made from plastic waste.
The upcoming Bertone GB110 is claimed to have a 0-62 mph (100 kph) sprint of just 2.79 seconds, with a total of 6.79 seconds up to 124 mph (200 kph), and 14 seconds flat to the 186 mph (300 kph) mark from a standstill. If that was not impressive enough, it has a top speed of 236 mph (380 kph).
It is unclear when these 33 units will be manufactured, how much one of them will cost, and when their future owners can expect delivery. We know the new hypercar from Bertone is inspired by previous company designs from the 1950s and the 1970s.
Giorgetto Giugiaro left.
Previously, Mr. Giugiaro was against hiring Gandini, and Nuccio Bertone respected his request when the other famous Italian was an employee of his firm. But that is history now, as more than 70 years have passed since then.
Marcello Gandini is still in Turin today, but has long retired from activity. From 1965 to 1980, Gandini penned designs like the Lamborghini Miura and Countach, as well as the first-gen BMW 5 Series, Lancia Stratos, Citroen BX.
Another notable creation is the Alfa Romeo Carabo prototype, which was the first vehicle to feature scissor doors, another Gandini creation. The scissor doors are also featured on the GB110, as you can observe in the photo gallery.
The price of the upcoming hypercar has not been mentioned.
