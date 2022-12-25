Bertone GB110: A Limited 1100 HP Celebration Model That Can Run on Fuel From Plastic Waste

The company was founded in 1912 by a then 28-year-old Giovanni Bertone, a carriage wheelmaker wanting to start his own carriage manufacturing business in Turin after working several years at Diatto, an even older Italian manufacturing firm dating back to 1835, strongly tied to the railroad industry.
The brand's primary area of expertise has always been automotive industrial design, especially vehicle coachbuilding. Although bringing to market models sold under several manufacturer badges, like Aston Martin, BMW, Citroen, Ferrari, FIAT, Lancia, Lamborghini, Mercedes-Benz, Opel, and even Volvo, the automobiles signed by Bertone possessed a strong resemblance with one another because of its unmistakable design language.
After the 2014 bankruptcy and several years of uncertainty, Bertone witnessed its revival in 2022 under the hands of Mauro and Jean-Franck Ricci, ushering in a new era of exclusive coachbuilding and state-of-art engineering of ultra-high-end sports vehicles.
Under the new ownership, the company's long-lasting legacy perfectly merged with the high-performance automotive engineering expertise of the two Ricci brothers. Therefore, earlier this December, they introduced a new limited-edition model, the Bertone GB110, celebrating the Italian manufacturer's 110th birthday and marking a new era for this treasured automotive brand.
Bertone GB110 was meticulously designed and engineered, occupying a special place in Bertone's more than 100-year tradition of coachbuilding. It manages to preserve the alluring intricacy and inspiring passion of a collector's piece yet, being engineered for ultra-high performance driving, homages the groundbreaking Bertone designs from the 1950s and 1970s.
The exterior appearance of the GB110 beautifully intertwines the rounded, soft lines of the 1950s motorcars with the 70s-style sharp edges. Consequently, the GB110 exhibits a flowing body shape inspired by the beautiful aesthetics of models like the Alfa BAT series or the wedge-shaped design of vehicles such as the Carabo and Stratos Zero.
"The car is designed to radiate the concept of complex elegance, and to look powerful from all angles." The GB110 vehicle takes advantage of elaborate concave and convex shapes throughout the body, revealing its "tensed muscles" in such a way that markedly enhances the perceived agility of this beautiful machine.
Viewed from above, the GB110 impresses the beholder with a floor plan layout, which tapers from the front wheel arches towards the side air intakes that bring fresh air to the engine's radiators, aided by an air curtain produced by a bridge that directs the airflow towards the back of the vehicle.
The front view is dominated by the striking contrast of soft surfaces and the muscular horizontal lines that "[underline] the car’s strong identity, which encapsulates the attitude and demeanor of the classic Italian gentleman."
form-follows-function approach also hallmarks the side view where one can marvel at the swooping wheel arches accommodating the massive high-performance 255/30 21 front and 335/25 22 rear tires, masterfully complemented by the signature apex claw that delineates the passenger compartment area. Of course, such an imposing machine would not be complete without a pair of scissor doors completing the sophisticated look.
From the rear, the muscular nature of the vehicle is emphasized by the large triangular-shaped exhaust tips that help give the car a widened stance, aided by the rear wheel wells that flow seamlessly onto the rear bumper, also providing enhanced aerodynamic properties.
From a technical perspective, the Bertone GB110 also stands out with its mindblowing power figures of 1100 hp and 811 lb-ft (1100 Nm) of torque made from an undisclosed powerplant of German origin, boasting an impressive 8,400 rpm redline. The vehicle seems to be powered by a combustion engine only which comes mated to a 7-speed transmission, although not specified if manual or automatic.
"Strong acceleration and low weight" is the name of the game here, as the vehicle is able to achieve 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 2.79 seconds and can keep on going until reaching a claimed top speed of over 236 mph (380 kph). The suspension setup consists of an independent double wishbone architecture, together with coil springs, an anti-roll bar, and 4-way dampening adjustments.
"We believe that de-pollution will require different solutions with combinations of technologies. Plastic waste needs to be treated as a valuable resource. Through our partnership with Select Fuel we take what was once waste and convert it back into its original form.” said Mr. Jean-Franck Ricci, the CEO of Bertone during the presentation of the GB110.
Unfortunately, Bertone's latest creation will only be built in a limited run of just 33 examples. The pricing for such an exclusive machine has not yet been officially revealed, but you should fully expect costs to get well into the seven-figure territory.
