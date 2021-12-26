autoevolution
Bernie Ecclestone Thinks Lewis Hamilton Might Retire Ahead of the 2022 F1 Season

Bernie Ecclestone, the former boss of Formula 1, believes that Lewis Hamilton is not interested in returning to the sport in the 2022 season. While a recent report confirmed that the British driver has told his team he will continue to race, Bernie's statements contradict that story.
According to Bernie Ecclestone, the disappointment suffered by Lewis at the season finale was "too great," and the former head of F1 claims that he can "understand it in a way." With that in mind and Lewis' seven World Championship titles, just like Michael Schumacher, Ecclestone thinks the athlete plans to tackle a different career.

In an interview with the Swiss at Blick, Bernie Ecclestone claimed that Lewis Hamilton plans to follow his "dream of becoming a fashion entrepreneur." While the Britons' fashion choices and outlandish style have become evident in the past few years, we have yet to see Lewis' apparel brand.

It is worth noting that Bernie Ecclestone’s statements have been made without any prior discussions with Lewis Hamilton after the last race of the 2021 season. Moreover, Bernie Ecclestone has spoken with Anthony Hamilton, Lewis' father (and former manager), who was not asked about his son's career and plans on an assumption that he might not be willing to speak on the matter, as Ecclestone noted.

At this point, we should also note that Lewis Hamilton has not posted anything on social media since before the last race of the season, and his team has also kept communication to a minimum. Both Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff have skipped the FIA prize-giving gala in protest, even though presence was mandatory to those who had to pick up a prize.

The new president of the FIA has stated that the actions of the two members of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team will be analyzed before deciding on a penalty. It is important to underline the fact that the FIA had changed its president a few days after the gala, which might have prevented the former president from inflicting a penalty on Hamilton and Wolff.
Editor's note: For illustration purposes, the photo gallery shows various images of Lewis Hamilton.

