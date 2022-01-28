Bentley Waxes Lyrical About Flying Spur Hybrid

Formerly known as the Continental Flying Spur, the Continental-based Flying Spur is the indirect successor of the splendid Mulsanne. The first independently designed Bentley since 1930, the Mulsanne went out with a bang along with the L-series V8 introduced way back in 1959.
Redesigned on the Volkswagen MSB platform in 2019, the Flying Spur is available with a choice of three powerplants: 6.0-liter W12 as the flagship engine, 4.0-liter V8 shared with the Porsche Panamera Turbo, plus a 2.9-liter V6 with plug-in hybrid assistance. Dubbed Hybrid instead of Plug-In Hybrid, the latter may be the sweetheart of the range, according to Bentley.
“Almost 100 media guests and experts from around the globe had the opportunity to experience the new Flying Spur Hybrid in sunny California,” said the British automaker in the attached release, “driving an impressive number of miles on battery power alone.” Bentley also highlights that up to three gallons of fuel are saved per day by the plug-in V6 powertrain while cabin noise is reduced by 50 percent in electric mode at 50 mph (80 kph).
I don’t mean to sound like a tweed jacket-donning individual with a tweed hat and a tobacco pipe in his mouth, but I remember Bentley stood for completely different virtues. The British company always combined ultra-luxury appointments with top-notch oily bits and sporting credentials. Think of a Bentley (an old-school one, that is) as a Rolls-Royce with an attitude.
2,894 cubic centimeters and six cylinders do seem inappropriate in a full-size luxobarge featuring the Flying B logo, especially if you remember the twin-turbo V6 is used by Audi in the RS 4 Avant. But on the other hand, the company didn’t have a choice due to stringent emission regulations.
Had Bentley’s marketing department used the Euro 6 and 7 standards to excuse the plug-in hybrid V6-powered Flying Spur, I would have accepted it, given the grueling circumstances. But painting the Flying Spur Hybrid as a true Bentley and a forward-thinking product is utter nonsense for discerning enthusiasts. The Flying Spur Hybrid also happens to be a stopgap to full electrification as Bentley gears up to premiere its first EV in 2025.
