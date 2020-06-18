Bentley "Voltage Racer" Is the Blower Bentley of Motorcycles

View this post on Instagram

It's start as an idea during the #motosketchfight from @rash_tagirov with the Bentley @bentleymotors Motorcycle. I kept this idea for later, when I will have the time ... and then we where locked at home during almost 3 months. And I restart the engine and pursuit the idea of the Bentley Bike, here is the result, between family time and worked time. I will came back one day with new thoughts, but for now here is the one. #bentley #motosketchfight #motorcycledesign #bikedesignpro #motorcycle #electricmotorcycle #bike #moto #mrfusion

