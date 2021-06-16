Bentley Tells the Story of Great Leaders and Their Cars in Exclusive New Series

Just like Hollywood stars were the ones that made fashion brands famous back in the day, celebrities play an important part in car brands’ rise to worldwide notoriety. But there are so many other people who are leaders in all sorts of fields and who are also part of a brand’s success. These leaders and their inspiring success stories are what Bentley is celebrating.
We all know what celebrities are driving, but what about those who work behind the scenes, with just as extraordinary achievements? Bentley is launching a new series, called “Extraordinary Journeys,” inspired by the ones who helped expand Bentley’s fame in its early days, which will tell the story of today’s leaders who used their creative spirit to forge impressive careers. The philosophy behind this series is that people who own Bentleys are more than simple customers, from the ones who piloted the first Bentley vehicles, to the influencers and entrepreneurs of today.
Ben Weiss is the entrepreneur who initiated the “bevolution”, by launching a healthy alternative to sodas. After his company was acquired by Dr. Pepper Snapple in 2017, he is now continuing on the same path, with an organic alcohol beverage, Crook & Marker. In line with his innovative spirit, the Continental GT V8 First Edition looks elegant and futuristic at the same time, with a Moonbeam finish and 22” five-spoke alloy wheels with a black, polished edge. In addition, his Bentley also features a custom, two-tone hide-trimmed steering wheel and a Bang & Olufsen audio system.
Jim Moore is known for being GQ magazine’s creative director at large, and former creative director, with an inspirational career of over 40 years. His Bentayga First Edition is a striking Viridian color, a reinterpretation of the traditional British Racing Green, with a camel interior and sophisticated accents, like the Breitling clock with a dark mother of pearl face. The same model is professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau’s choice.
Roxanne Avent Taylor, an independent film producer, and Scotty Cameron, who created fine milled putters for improved golfing experiences, are the other 2 leaders whose stories are presented in Bentley’s new series.
“Extraordinary Journeys” is available for streaming through Bentley Newsroom, World of Bentley, and the brand’s social media channels, with monthly updates to follow.
