Bentley Teases 771-HP Flying Spur PHEV, Packs Monster Torque

Following the footsteps of the Continental GT and open-top Continental GTC, the Flying Spur is next in line to receive Bentley's plug-in hybrid twin-turbo V8 powertrain. The newcomer has been confirmed with 782 metric ponies and 1,000 newton meters to its name, meaning 771 mechanical horsepower and 738 pound-feet.
Seriously impressive numbers, for sure, although the Flying Spur is a heavy vehicle that needs plenty of power and torque to deliver that sporting driving experience one expects from a Bentley. The lightest Flying Spur available for model year 2024 is the V8, which tips the scales at 2,330 kilos (5,137 pounds) in Euro-market specification.
The W12-powered Flying Spur Speed is over 2,400 kilograms, whereas the V6-powered Flying Spur Hybrid is over 2.5 tons. Although it features the 2.9-liter TFSI of the Audi RS 4 Avant, said version is a bit lacking in terms of aural pleasure. Thankfully, the 2025 redesign will be that little nicer due to the VW Group's 4.0-liter TFSI.
However, it will certainly weigh more than its V6-engined sib. Not only does it feature two more cylinders, but its high-voltage battery is larger as well. Instead of the sixer's 400-volt unit with 18 kilowatt hours on deck, the 2025 Bentley Flying Spur Speed – or whatever will be called – is expected with the 25.9-kWh pack of the Conti.
Of those 25.9 kilowatt hours, 85 percent are usable in the Continental GT Speed and Continental GTC Speed. The battery is located just behind the rear axle for weight distribution. Located within the dual-clutch transmission's housing, the electric motor delivers torque fill at low engine speeds as well as during upshifts.
What about range? In the Flying Spur's case, Bently says that more than 45 miles (72 kilometers) are possible in EV mode, whereas total range is estimated at over 500 miles (805 kilometers). By comparison, the two-door Continental GT is listed at 50 miles (81 kilometers) and 534 miles (859 kilometers).
Bentley further highlights CO2 emissions below 40 grams per kilometer for the upcoming model, which is better than the WLTP-rated 75 grams of the V6-engined Flying Spur Hybrid. Truly remarkable, but then again, the V8-powered hybrid is a next-gen powertrain. It's also shared with the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid from Porsche, which is the new lap record holder at the Green Hell in the official ranking of the fastest combustion and hybrid luxury sedans.
With test driver Lars Kern behind the wheel, the Porker needed 7:24.17 to finish a lap of the grueling circuit. Don't even dare look forward to a hot lap from Bentley, though, for the Flying Spur is a bit heavier than the Panamera.
The W12-powered Flying Spur Speed is over 2,400 kilograms, whereas the V6-powered Flying Spur Hybrid is over 2.5 tons. Although it features the 2.9-liter TFSI of the Audi RS 4 Avant, said version is a bit lacking in terms of aural pleasure. Thankfully, the 2025 redesign will be that little nicer due to the VW Group's 4.0-liter TFSI.
However, it will certainly weigh more than its V6-engined sib. Not only does it feature two more cylinders, but its high-voltage battery is larger as well. Instead of the sixer's 400-volt unit with 18 kilowatt hours on deck, the 2025 Bentley Flying Spur Speed – or whatever will be called – is expected with the 25.9-kWh pack of the Conti.
Of those 25.9 kilowatt hours, 85 percent are usable in the Continental GT Speed and Continental GTC Speed. The battery is located just behind the rear axle for weight distribution. Located within the dual-clutch transmission's housing, the electric motor delivers torque fill at low engine speeds as well as during upshifts.
Bentley quotes 190 ps and 450 Nm or 187 stallions and 332 pound-feet. As for the V8 lump, which runs 350-bar fuel injection pressure as opposed to 200 bar for the Continental GT V8 and Continental GTC V8, the numbers are 600 ps (592 hp) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) at full chatter.
What about range? In the Flying Spur's case, Bently says that more than 45 miles (72 kilometers) are possible in EV mode, whereas total range is estimated at over 500 miles (805 kilometers). By comparison, the two-door Continental GT is listed at 50 miles (81 kilometers) and 534 miles (859 kilometers).
Bentley further highlights CO2 emissions below 40 grams per kilometer for the upcoming model, which is better than the WLTP-rated 75 grams of the V6-engined Flying Spur Hybrid. Truly remarkable, but then again, the V8-powered hybrid is a next-gen powertrain. It's also shared with the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid from Porsche, which is the new lap record holder at the Green Hell in the official ranking of the fastest combustion and hybrid luxury sedans.
With test driver Lars Kern behind the wheel, the Porker needed 7:24.17 to finish a lap of the grueling circuit. Don't even dare look forward to a hot lap from Bentley, though, for the Flying Spur is a bit heavier than the Panamera.