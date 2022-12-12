Bentley's Flying Bees Are a Thing, and They Had a Record Harvest This Year

What is sweeter than a brand-new Bentley? Well, 1,000 jars of Bentley honey. Yes, you read that right, Bentley is in the honey-making business, and the company prides itself on having a record harvest. The latter is estimated around the 1,000-jar mark, which are being packaged at the company's Excellence Center for Honey Production.
The British marque calls its colony of bees the Flying Bees, which goes to prove that someone has a sense of humor in Crewe, and we see what they did there. The company has approximately 600,000 bees in its colony, which are split in ten active beehives. According to the firm, the colony in question produces "exceptional honey."
At first, Bentley had about 120,000 indigenous bees when it opened its dedicated hives back in May 2019. Their numbers have increased to over half a million, and the firm is happy to see that its initiative is taking a fantastic shape, as well as a delicious form.
The hives are maintained by the Buckley Bees, and each frame is handled inside the Excellence Center, where it is spun to extract every drop of the precious gold liquid. From there, the honey is drained, filtered, and then decanted before being individually jarred. That is why the record production is estimated at around 1,000 jars, mind you, as this process is not yet completed.
Do not expect to buy honey from Bentley online, as the resulting harvest will be shared with both company employees, as well as VIP visitors, and guests to the Bentley headquarters in Crewe. In the future, if the capacity of the Excellence Center grows further, maybe we will get to see Bentley honey sold online or in showrooms.
Even if the output increase does not happen, what matters most is having a growing population of bees across the Globe, as they are essential to agriculture. Without bees, there would be no agriculture, and without no agriculture we could not have any food, so be sure to respect bees for what they are—essential to life on Earth.
As you may be aware, Porsche is also among the brands that are making honey, so Bentley is not alone in this initiative. In the case of this British marque, it is all a part of the GOTOZERO strategy, which also involved planting 100 trees around the factory grounds, as well as over 5,000 bulbs of daffodils across the campus. These are just some of the measures implemented by the British marque to improve the local environment. To be fair, Rolls-Royce also makes honey, so it is time to make a comparison of the two. We have several volunteers on the team.
