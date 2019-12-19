More on this:

Bentley Reveals China-Only Mulsanne Extended Wheelbase Special Edition

In terms of sheer luxury, you can’t go wrong with the Mulsanne . The more exquisite brother of the Flying Spur also happens to be the flagship of the Bentley lineup, a full-sized luxobarge hand-made with the utmost attention to detail by the craftsmen (and craftswomen) of Crewe, England. 8 photos







The list of goodies is opened by two exterior paint choices, namely Black Velvet and Onyx. Either color is complemented by Radiance 14-spoke wheels with a polished finish, 21 inches on all corners. What Bentley calls the Serenity grille is a different affair from the straight-vane design, featuring the double-diamond quilt pattern created by the Mulliner division.



Inside the extended-wheelbase special edition, “the finest handcrafted veneers, metals, and leathers” intertwine with “bespoke Mulliner artistry.” The biggest change from your typical Mulsanne is the London skyline embroidered into the seats and the front-passenger veneer trim. There are three color options in total for the cabin, starting with Newmarket Tan and Burnt Oak. The other two are Fireglow with Imperial Blue and Shortbread with Redwood.



Bespoke projecting lamps and stainless-steel Mulliner tread plates round off the list of goodies, and as you’d expect from such a high-spec model, Bentley offers this bad boy only on application. Pricing information is also available only to the most interested customers in the People’s Republic of China.



