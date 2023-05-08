Bentley Recalls Over 1,600 Flying Spur Vehicles to Correct a Supplier's Mistake

Bentley made a name for itself by delivering high-quality vehicles with a dash of performance. Quality-related mistakes can be made, though, especially when it comes to the suppliers contracted by the Volkswagen Group-owned British company from Crewe, Cheshire.
Bentley has issued a recall for 1,659 examples of the Flying Spur to correct a concern that stems from Linecross Composites Ltd. As it happens, the supplier of the rear entertainment screen bracket effed up a process on the production line, resulting in the incorrect orientation of said bracket. According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the automaker was informed of this problem back in September 2022 following a pre-delivery inspection of a brand-spanking-new vehicle.
The parts were promptly shipped to Bentley for analysis, with Bentley immediately putting the blame on Linecross Composites for the wrongly installed retention bracket. A quarantine of all potentially affected components followed suit, along with new checks designed to prevent any installation anomaly.
Bentley analyzed the potential safety impact of a wrongly installed retention bracket. As expected, passenger injuries are possible in case of a crash if the rear entertainment screens have subpar or no locking retention whatsoever. Bentley will instruct dealers nationwide to check the bracket's orientation on May 29, followed by customer recall notifications on June 5.
Should any of the front seats feature an incorrectly oriented bracket, dealers can either rework or replace the assembly altogether. The retention brackets in question bear part numbers 3SE881731G and 3SE881731H.
Affected vehicles were produced in the period between November 4, 2020 and November 13, 2022 for the 2021 through 2023 model years. The list of vehicle identification numbers isn't sequential. In other words, Flying Spur owners are recommended to check with their dealers or use the NHTSA's VIN look-up tool to find out if their luxobarges are indeed called back.
Ever since its introduction in 2005 for the 2006 model year, the Flying Spur has been joined at the hip to the Continental GT and soft-topped Continental GTC. The third generation arrived in 2019 with Porsche Panamera bits and bobs, including the 4.0-liter V8 and 2.9-liter V6 plug-in hybrid powertrain of the German sedan.
The engine that makes the Flying Spur a proper Bentley is the W12 in the Speed trim level. Capable of hitting 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 3.7 seconds despite weighing a whopping 5,373 pounds (2,437 kilograms), the Flying Spur Speed is much obliged to crank out 626 horsepower at 6,000 revolutions per minute. Torque peaks at 1,500 to 5,000 revolutions per minute to the tune of 664 pound-feet (900 Nm).
Keep your right foot planted on the accelerator, and the speedometer will eventually indicate 207 miles per hour (333 kilometers per hour). The closest rival to the Flying Spur Speed is the Rolls-Royce Phantom. Lesser variants compete with the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.
