Bentley Recalls Bentayga V8 Models Over Malfunctioning ESC System

Despite its very high starting price, the Bentayga can be considered Bentley’s gold egg-laying goose. And despite the difficulties posed by the disease that shall not be named, the automaker ended 2020 with 11,206 sales worldwide, of which the luxurious SUV accounted for 37 percent.
Not all Bentaygas are created equal, though. Based on the MLB Evo vehicle architecture developed by the Volkswagen Group, the full-size utility vehicle is recalled in the United States over a malfunctioning ESC system.
On June 30th, Bentley discovered the problem in the guise of incorrect software parameters for the chassis control module of certain V8-engined models fitted with passive roll bars. In balls-to-the-wall cornering situations, including evasive collision avoidance maneuvers, there is a risk of late electronic stability control intervention leading to a loss of control.
The Crewe-based company blames the incorrect parameters on a process error, which is a little curious for an ultra-luxury automaker with top-notch quality control and assurance. Be that as it may, we should remember that VW has a long history with sub-par software and emissions cheating.
Customers may notice increase body roll or pitch under the aforementioned conditions, and customers may bring their cars in for a software reflash on September 27th according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The attached file also lists Continental as the supplier of the software in the guise of the Romania-based Timisoara office.
In the United States, the population of recalled vehicles involves 28 units from the 2021 model year produced between June 10th and June 29th at the Crewe assembly plant in England. Priced from approximately $180,000 before options, the Bentayga V8 involved in this recall features pretty much the same engine you’ll also find in the Lamborghini Urus and Audi RS Q8.
For this application, the Porsche-developed motor is much obliged to deliver 550 PS (542 horsepower) and 770 Nm (568 pound-feet) of torque at 2,000 rpm, output figures that result in a 60-mph (97-kph) acceleration of 4.4 seconds and a top speed of 180 miles per hour (290 kilometers per hour).
