Bentley Recalling Continental, Bentayga, Flying Spur, Will Make Owners Fix the Issue

Bentley and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are conducting a recall in the United States for several modern luxury vehicles over something that could confuse owners.
The safety agency says that the owner’s manual “incorrectly states that the airbag system will not deploy when the ‘Passenger Airbag On’ symbol is illuminated,” and therefore those reading it could “misunderstand the illumination,”, becoming “confused about the operation of the passenger airbag.”
A total of 3,777 vehicles are part of this safety campaign, including the Bentley Bentayga built from October 13, 2020, to November 2, 2021, Continental GT and Continental GT Convertible, made between November 4 and 11, 2020, and Flying Spur, assembled between November 4, 2020, and November 9, 2021.
The vehicles fail to comply with the FMVSS #208 for ‘Occupant Crash Protection’, and normally, they would have to be taken back to the dealers for repairs, subsequent to scheduling an appointment. However, in this instance, the automaker will distribute the corrective labels for inclusion into the handbook, and owners will have to apply them on their own.
Nevertheless, if they cannot be bothered with this task, then owners can reach out to Bentley and have their technicians apply the label in the handbook. Dealers will check for the inclusion of the new ‘may fire in the event of an impact’ label that replaces the ‘will not fire in the event of an impact’ at the next service, the NHTSA claims.
Bentley’s dealer network has been informed of the condition on December 23, and owners should hear from the car firm between January 31 and February 2, 2022. The official number for this recall is RE21/43 (RC26), and the British marque can be reached at 1-800-777-6923. Alternatively, owners can get in contact with the NHTSA too, at 1-888-327-4236.
