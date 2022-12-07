Bentley Introduces 'Momentum Unbreakable' Perfume With Unique Bottles

Bentley has released a product that can be accessed even by those who cannot afford their motor vehicles. The product in question is of the same quality regardless of your wealth, and it comes with all the values of the British brand. We are writing about Momentum Unbreakable, a new Eau de Parfum by Bentley.
The new fragrance is composed by Grasse-born Master Perfumer Fabrice Pellegrin, along with Ane Ayo from Bilbao, Spain. An innovation marked by this perfume is the introduction of Dreamwood, which is a trademarked name, and it refers to a 100% natural ingredient that has been obtained through carbon-neutral biotechnology to replace Mysore sandalwood, which is now a protected species in India.
The sustainable alternative comes with the same olfactory richness, and it also brings an unexpected presence to the composition of the fragrance. It is a nice addition to Bentley's range of perfumes.
The ingredient was developed by the Swiss fragrance house of Firmenich, and it is the place where Fabrice Pellegrin heads its natural ingredients sector. According to its makers, it comes with the same code found in Mysore sandalwood essential oil.
Other olfactory notes of this fragrance include Dark patchouli, Haitian vetiver, and papyrus. The new perfume also has facets of licorice, dried fruit, amber, mandarin, violet, lavender, mint-fresh, rosy geranium, and orris.
The fragrance is described as a rich, warm palette of wood, but it opens with violet and mandarin. While it is an entirely new fragrance that involves innovative technology, it was made with respect to the age-old traditions of perfumery.
The bottle draws its inspiration from the Stone Veneer of Bentley automobile interiors, which leads to color, pattern, and texture that are described as almost impossible to imitate. Also, the front of the bottle is covered by a real stone plate made of mica schist, which is a crystalline rock that contains reflective slivers of mica.
Each one is 100% natural element, which makes every bottle a one-of-a-kind piece. Another Bentley-specific touch involves having the back of the bottle clad in an interpretation of the marque's signature knurling, which was introduced back in 1919 by W.O. Bentley on the second vehicle that he built.
All the described elements would make you think that one must pay a fortune for this fragrance, yet it can be acquired at a reasonable price of GBP 69.50 (ca. $84) for 100 ml (about 3.38 oz) on Bentley's website.
The sustainable alternative comes with the same olfactory richness, and it also brings an unexpected presence to the composition of the fragrance. It is a nice addition to Bentley's range of perfumes.
The ingredient was developed by the Swiss fragrance house of Firmenich, and it is the place where Fabrice Pellegrin heads its natural ingredients sector. According to its makers, it comes with the same code found in Mysore sandalwood essential oil.
Other olfactory notes of this fragrance include Dark patchouli, Haitian vetiver, and papyrus. The new perfume also has facets of licorice, dried fruit, amber, mandarin, violet, lavender, mint-fresh, rosy geranium, and orris.
The fragrance is described as a rich, warm palette of wood, but it opens with violet and mandarin. While it is an entirely new fragrance that involves innovative technology, it was made with respect to the age-old traditions of perfumery.
The bottle draws its inspiration from the Stone Veneer of Bentley automobile interiors, which leads to color, pattern, and texture that are described as almost impossible to imitate. Also, the front of the bottle is covered by a real stone plate made of mica schist, which is a crystalline rock that contains reflective slivers of mica.
Each one is 100% natural element, which makes every bottle a one-of-a-kind piece. Another Bentley-specific touch involves having the back of the bottle clad in an interpretation of the marque's signature knurling, which was introduced back in 1919 by W.O. Bentley on the second vehicle that he built.
All the described elements would make you think that one must pay a fortune for this fragrance, yet it can be acquired at a reasonable price of GBP 69.50 (ca. $84) for 100 ml (about 3.38 oz) on Bentley's website.