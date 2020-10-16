Olokun, the Gleaming Black Superyacht Darth Vader Would Love to Have

Bentley Flying Spur Shooting Brake Rendering Shows the Luxury Wagon

Earlier this week, we talked about the 2021 Bentley Flying Spur V8 returning as a driver's limo . But what if the said driver wishes to travel with, say, extra luggage? Well, the rendering we have here proposes a solution that's worthy of our undivided attention, namely a Wagon (call it a Shooting Brake, if you must) incarnation of the Crewe model. 5 photos



And perhaps the most impressive visual feature of this proposal involves the muscular hips sitting on this family-friendly machine - we must thank digital label j.b.cars for this eye candy.



Come to think of it, the idea of such a body style coming to life isn't as odd as it might sound. For starters, the current Flying Spur, as well as its two-door sibling, the Continental GT, shares the MSB platform with the second-generation Porsche Panamera. And not only does the German model have a Sport Turismo model featuring the body style seen here, but its maker is also working on a



Besides, the Flying Spur has more or less replaced the



Of course, the Bentayga, of which Bentley had sold 20,000 units through June 2020, caters to the type of motoring needs mentioned in the intro. And while the company is expanding the SUV family with a long wheelbase version, a Flying Spur Shooting Brake would target a different segment of the market and, at least from where we're standing, make for a more artistic incarnation of the Flying B spirit.



