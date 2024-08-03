Bentley Bentayga on 26-Inch Wheels Looks Like a Luxurious Carriage

Can you believe it's been nine years since Bentley launched the Bentayga? We kid you not, as production of the brand's first-ever SUV kicked off in late 2015 at the Crewe factory in the UK.
Previewed by the EXP 9 F Concept three years before, the Bentley Bentayga utilizes very simple underpinnings. Instead of allowing its luxury car brand to develop it from scratch, the Volkswagen Group decided it could utilize the MLB Evo construction. You know, the same one used by all of the automotive giant's large SUVs, from the VW Touareg to the Lamborghini Urus and Porsche Cayenne.
Since it needed to cater to the needs of deep-pocketed enthusiasts in all major markets, it received several powertrain options, including a diesel. And this being Bentley, it was no regular oil burner but a 4.0L V8 with twin turbos. Partially electrified power is also part of the offering, next to the usual V8, and as of recently, there is no W12 unit anymore, as the company retired this motor.
The last Bentayga packing the W12 rolled off the line last month, next to a Flying Spur and a Continental GT, which also feature the same engine. Bentley said then that over 100,000 vehicles feature the W12, which was introduced in 2003 in the original Continental GT. Over the years, Bentley constantly refined it. Its successor is a 4.0L V8 PHEV that debuted on the Continental GT Speed not long ago, making 771 hp (782 ps/575 kW).
The most logical step in tuning any ride, especially a luxury one like the Bentley Bentayga, is to pick a new set of wheels and call it a day. This is pretty much the story behind the pictured copy, yet the outcome is quite different. You see, instead of saying yes to normal sizes, the owner of this car decided it would look better on oversized alloys.
Thus, they reached out to Forgiato, which gladly answered the call by installing a set of 10x26-inch wheels. They have a silver look, sport Forgiato floating caps, and contrast the black body that retains the usual shiny accents. This mod has made the luxury high-rider look like a horseless carriage, not to mention that it has also affected its turning radius and overall comfort. But do you think it is a nice build or a ridiculous one? Drop a line below and let us know.
Bentley's Bentayga has been a successful product despite utilizing very basic (for a full-blown luxury SUV) underpinnings. Over the years, the tuning fairy has visited hundreds of copies, receiving pretty much everything, from new wheels and wacky exterior add-ons to reupholstered interiors and even the occasional power boost. You know, just so you could personalize yours and brag about it to your rich friends.
