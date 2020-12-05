This Rare 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Is What Santa Brings to Those Who Still Believe

Benjamin Mendy’s Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Is About to Get Crushed by Cops

Chalk this up to rich people’s problems: Benjamin Mendy, professional football player for Manchester City and the French national team, is about to have his Lambo crushed by the cops because he can’t provide documentation for it. 5 photos



In Benjamin Mendy’s case, it’s been more than 20 days since his car was impounded,



The Aventador had been bought in France and carried French



Perhaps more ridiculous than the fact that Mendy took such an expensive ride to the streets while knowing he had no valid license is the reason why he can’t get it back. He still can’t provide authorities with proper documentation for the Lambo, which means they can’t give it back. This, in turn, means it’s on the way to the crusher – and the clock is ticking.



“Ben is a great footballer but he’s not great on bureaucratic details like paperwork,” an unnamed source by means of an excuse for the mishap. “He didn’t realize he wasn’t insured so it’s a monumental blunder on his part. He’s desperately trying to correct it but the fact it’s now 20 days since his car was seized, he’s at risk of it being destroyed.”



