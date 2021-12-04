Benetti Iryna Is a 164-Foot Luxury Megayacht Designed for Long Cruises and Total Privacy

Benetti's B.Now line comprises four models with lengths between 164 ft (50 meters) and 236 ft (72 meters). The Iryna is the smallest of the range, but that doesn't mean it lacks in any department. Built with a steel hull and aluminum superstructure, the megayacht was made to fit its owner's needs.
The Iryna's design revolves around the Oasis deck, a large beach club that imagines a completely open space that extends the deck and takes it closer to the water. The Oasis deck was introduced on the Oasis 40M concept for the first time. Designed in collaboration with Redman Whiteley Dixon (RWD), the structure addresses owners who want a less formal lifestyle and a more social environment.
The deck goes beyond the beach club, usually seen in "conventional" yachts that tend to be obstructed by walls and ceilings. This unique configuration allows for 270-degree views off the stern, "even from the saloon," says Benetti. Guests can also spend most of their time on the Oasis, as they can enjoy both areas sheltered from the sun and areas bathed in sunlight.
As for the interior, this megayacht screams Italian style. Benetti's Interior Style Department worked together with Visionnaire, an interior designer chosen by the owner, to create a luxurious floating mansion fit for a billionaire. Visionnaire listened to its client's requirements and has successfully created a modern setting.
A neutral palette and pops of color wrap around high-end furniture. The claddings and ceiling panels are made of the finest woods, including silk-colored maple and oak. The ceiling is made of ivory-colored leather and hand-applied silvery subtle decorations.
The upper deck comes with a gym and relaxation and sunbathing areas. The main deck features a lunch area situated outdoor, while the indoor has a dining space. There's also a saloon with a lounge available.
The guest and crew flows are separated from each other. This allows the crew to operate the vessel without crossing the areas designed for the guests.
Since it's a luxury megayacht, the Iryna can also include plenty of water toys. There's an external garage forward of the main deck that is capable of fitting a 20-ft (6-metre) tender, a jet ski, a rescue craft, and four seabobs.
In terms of performance, the yacht can cut through the waves with a top speed of 17 mph (28 kph) thanks to its twin MAN diesel engines. When cruising, the vessel can navigate on 5,178-mile (8,334-km) distances with 14 mph (22 kph). That makes the Iryna ideal for long journeys, eliminating the need to stop into a port for supplies.
