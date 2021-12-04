autoevolution
Benetti Iryna Is a 164-Foot Luxury Megayacht Designed for Long Cruises and Total Privacy
Benetti is one of the oldest ship makers out there, known for delivering elegance and timeless designs. And its lastest vessel is proof of that. Dubbed the Iryna, the 164-foot (50-meter) megayacht is the first model in the yard's B.Now range. With a dynamic exterior, a lavish interior, and plenty of luxe amenities, the Iryna represents a billionaire's idea of total privacy at sea.

Benetti's B.Now line comprises four models with lengths between 164 ft (50 meters) and 236 ft (72 meters). The Iryna is the smallest of the range, but that doesn't mean it lacks in any department. Built with a steel hull and aluminum superstructure, the megayacht was made to fit its owner's needs.

The Iryna's design revolves around the Oasis deck, a large beach club that imagines a completely open space that extends the deck and takes it closer to the water. The Oasis deck was introduced on the Oasis 40M concept for the first time. Designed in collaboration with Redman Whiteley Dixon (RWD), the structure addresses owners who want a less formal lifestyle and a more social environment.

The deck goes beyond the beach club, usually seen in "conventional" yachts that tend to be obstructed by walls and ceilings. This unique configuration allows for 270-degree views off the stern, "even from the saloon," says Benetti. Guests can also spend most of their time on the Oasis, as they can enjoy both areas sheltered from the sun and areas bathed in sunlight.

All of the vessel's decks reflect a dynamic character. It features full-height windows that add to the sleek design and create a feeling of open space, creating a continuity between the exterior and the interior. This connection with the outdoor is emphasized by the infinity pool placed next to the waves in a 387 sq-ft (36 sq-meter) beach club that features a steam room and gull-wing hatch starboard.

As for the interior, this megayacht screams Italian style. Benetti's Interior Style Department worked together with Visionnaire, an interior designer chosen by the owner, to create a luxurious floating mansion fit for a billionaire. Visionnaire listened to its client's requirements and has successfully created a modern setting.

A neutral palette and pops of color wrap around high-end furniture. The claddings and ceiling panels are made of the finest woods, including silk-colored maple and oak. The ceiling is made of ivory-colored leather and hand-applied silvery subtle decorations.

The upper deck comes with a gym and relaxation and sunbathing areas. The main deck features a lunch area situated outdoor, while the indoor has a dining space. There's also a saloon with a lounge available.

The owner gets to enjoy its light-filled suite in the bow that comes with a private balcony. Total privacy is one of the key aspects that Benetti took into consideration when designing Iryna. The yacht has enough space for six cabins that can accommodate up to 12 guests and another six for a crew of 10.

The guest and crew flows are separated from each other. This allows the crew to operate the vessel without crossing the areas designed for the guests.

Since it's a luxury megayacht, the Iryna can also include plenty of water toys. There's an external garage forward of the main deck that is capable of fitting a 20-ft (6-metre) tender, a jet ski, a rescue craft, and four seabobs.

In terms of performance, the yacht can cut through the waves with a top speed of 17 mph (28 kph) thanks to its twin MAN diesel engines. When cruising, the vessel can navigate on 5,178-mile (8,334-km) distances with 14 mph (22 kph). That makes the Iryna ideal for long journeys, eliminating the need to stop into a port for supplies.
