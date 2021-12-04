Benetti Iryna Is a 164-Foot Luxury Megayacht Designed for Long Cruises and Total Privacy

Benetti is one of the oldest ship makers out there, known for delivering elegance and timeless designs. And its lastest vessel is proof of that. Dubbed the Iryna, the 164-foot (50-meter) megayacht is the first model in the yard's B.Now range. With a dynamic exterior, a lavish interior, and plenty of luxe amenities, the Iryna represents a billionaire's idea of total privacy at sea.