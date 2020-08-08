Benda BD700 Looks Seriously Mean in These Patent Images

Baja-Ready Porsche 911 Looks Like It’s Straight Out of Mad Max, Without the Junk

Benda (also known as Zhejiang Changling Binjiang Motorcycle Co. Ltd. or Benda Motor Group) specializes in producing anything from 50cc scooters, to more powerful motorcycles and even some questionable three-wheelers. However, nothing in their range compares to BD700.



Their newest creation features an inline four-cylinder engine, making it the second Chinese motorcycle to ever use this setup. Previously, only Qianjiang used a 600cc four-cylinder mill on a few of their







Benda’s ride features a long wheelbase, such as that of a Ducati Diavel. It would appear that BD700 borrows the low seat and forward footrests from the XDiavel, but differs significantly in terms of chassis, which seems to be made of cast aluminum as opposed to a steel trellis. We also find a large double-sided swingarm and oversized tires that make it look ready to take part in a drag race.



On its right side and below the pillion peg, we find a collector and silencer with four rectangular side exhaust outlets. This design certainly has a great deal of authenticity and happens to be one of the most interesting ones I’ve seen lately!







These patents also reveal ABS on the front and rear brakes, as well as nine and eleven-spoke wheels with four-piston calipers at the front and rear. Finally, a single TFT screen is mounted on BD700’s handlebar.



All things considered, Benda’s new baby actually looks and sounds quite neat! We can certainly expect it to be more technologically advanced than most other Chinese two-wheelers, and definitely more powerful.







At this point, it’s too early to jump to any conclusions about what we could possibly expect, as we are unsure if Benda’s BD700 will even happen at all.



