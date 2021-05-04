Ben Hardy Drives The 2021 Volvo XC90 T8, Million Dollar Tech For Less Than $100K

Let me just say that I've got quite a bit of experience when it comes to Volvo's newer models. Over the past two years, I've probably amassed about 20,000 miles (32,186 km) driving every single model they've got, fitted with every single engine they've got, and about 10,000 of those miles (16,093 km) were spent behind the wheel of the XC90.
I was fortunate enough to have access to Volvo's diesel powertrains as well, and their latest B5, which is a mild hybrid D5 diesel offered for people with smaller budgets, feels quite phenomenal. But anyone looking to get the top-of-the-class version of the XC90 would be headed right for the T8 version: the plug-in hybrid. Surprisingly enough, some customers want the T8 just for its electric driving capabilities.
But I would often come across people who had no clue that the XC90 T8 has quite the sporty character to it. I've been on test drives where people would get shocked by how a wide-open throttle sprint feels like. And I can't blame them, because you would never expect a 5,000 lbs (2,267 kg) vehicle to be capable of accelerating that quickly, at least if you've never driven a particularly fast SUV before.
Ben gives us a quick tour of the car, starting with the engine bay, which contains Volvo's 2.0-liter supercharged and turbocharged unit. People with little knowledge about cars will often time be worried that such a small engine will not be able to handle the task at hand, but I've never felt this vehicle to be underpowered in any way. The car shown here is finished in Crystal White Metallic, which adds an extra $695 to the price of the vehicle.
This XC90 comes with a 6-seat configuration, and you do have to pay extra for that, considering that the standard version comes with 7 seats.
It seems like this also has the Bowers & Wilkins sound system, which is still to this date one of the most impressive systems I've ever experienced in a vehicle, second only to what you can find in a Rolls Royce Phantom, at least from my point of view. As Ben tries out the second and third row of seats, you do notice that pretty much anyone can sit comfortably in the second row, but you might want to have your kids sitting in the third one.
After moving upfront, he starts fiddling around with all of the car's functions, going through most of the important details, including the drive modes, and the infotainment system. As he then points out, this is pretty much loaded with all the available options and comes with a sticker price of about $81,000. As he gets to the driving part, he experiences the Pure driving mode, which will allow you to drive using only electric energy, as long as you don't overdo it with your throttle inputs.
He praises the quietness of the cabin, and I can attest that even at very high speeds, the noise insulation is amazing, and there are few premium cars out there that can provide such a peaceful driving experience. He also talks about how comfortable the seats are, mentioning that they would be perfect for anyone with back issues. And with all the adjustments available for the seats, you'll be driving for hours in a row without any complaints.
He then switches to the Power mode, to get a feel of what 400 horsepower can do. And he knows that the XC90 T8 is not to be underestimated. It doesn't matter how big the city you live in is, you'll rarely be able to go wide open throttle in this car. And the only time you'll ever be bothered by the weight is when you're engaged in heavy braking.
As he arrives back at the dealership, it's time for conclusions. And he's very impressed with what he's just experienced. And I agree as the only two downsides to this vehicle are the increased fuel consumption under heavy throttle input and the way the extra weight feels under heavy braking. Ben concludes the test by mentioning that: "This has a crazy advanced powertrain, you get technology that is in million-dollar cars, but it's in this car, and it's not even $100,000. It's crazy the technology Volvo puts in their cars. The XC90 is crazy!"
