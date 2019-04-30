autoevolution

Beluga Whale Spy Allegedly Works for Russia

30 Apr 2019, 8:06 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Since the beginning of time humans have tried to use animals as weapons to get an extra edge over their enemies. From the legions of attack animals of Roman and Greek empires to the anti-tank dogs of the Red Army, trained and at times equipped creatures have made their mark on the history of warfare.
4 photos
Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S Drag Races Jeep Grand Cherokee TrackhawkMercedes-AMG GLC63 S Drag Races Jeep Grand Cherokee TrackhawkMercedes-AMG GLC63 S Drag Races Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
More recently, nations have started toying with the idea of using animals for spying purposes, given the advancements made in surveillance technology. Their attention is drawn mostly to the marine creatures that can conduct their business more covertly than land or air-based ones.

Despite news of such programs sporadically surfacing over the years, there is little info on how they are progressing.

Last week, in the waters off Norway, a possible clue into how far research into this field can go surfaced, as fishermen spotted a beluga whale wearing a strange harness. According to the people who found it, the beluga was trying to approach the fishing boats when it was caught on film.

Norway, a very sensible nation when it comes to the plans of neighboring behemoth Russia, quickly took steps to get to the bottom of the mystery.

Audun Rikardsen, a professor at the Arctic University of Norway, was quoted as saying by Military Times that the animal “is used to get food served so that is why it has made contacts with the fishermen,” and that it is probably involved with the Russian Navy in Murmansk.

According to various sources, the harness was inscribed with the words "St. Petersburg" and an unidentified logo. It’s unclear what the harness could have been used for, as there was no other equipment attached to it.

Despite efforts made over the years to tame and train whales and dolphins, none of the world’s militaries have reported any success in this field.

beluga whale beluga whale Russia norwayy spy
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Green NCAP? The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Latest car models:
FIAT ArgoFIAT Argo CompactASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera VolanteASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera Volante Coupe CabrioPininfarina BattistaPininfarina Battista LuxuryPolestar Polestar 2Polestar Polestar 2 CompactKarma Revero GTKarma Revero GT LuxuryAll car models  
 
 