Below Deck Down Under's Captain Was Involved in a Superyacht Crash in 2019

Below Deck Down Under will premiere next month, and it has just unveiled its first trailer. The show, focusing on the reality of working on a superyacht, has the youngest captain in the history of the Below Deck franchise. And Captain Jason Chambers was also involved in a superyacht crash a few years ago.
When you’re the youngest captain in the history of a franchise, you’re bound to attract some attention. After Below Deck Down Under premiered its first trailer, everyone had a lot of interest in Captain Jason Chambers, and they found out he had previously made headlines before joining the reality TV show.
Back in 2019, he was the captain of a luxury superyacht, which had a mechanical failure and crashed into a marina in Cairns, Australia.
The yacht in question is a 45.6-meter (150-ft) vessel called Moatize from the British luxury shipyard Pendennis. It’s powered by two Caterpillar engines that deliver 960 horsepower each, to a total of 1,920 horsepower. Thanks to this, it has a maximum speed of 15 knots (17 mph/28 kph), and a cruising speed of 13 knots (15 mph/24 kph), with a range estimated at 6,000 nm (6905 mi /11,112 km).
The superyacht can accommodate 12 guests in 6 cabins, and the interior was designed in collaboration with Redman Whiteley, while Dubois Naval Architects worked on the exterior design. Just one month ago, we reported the superyacht was available for sale for $17.5 million.
Now, it is making headlines again as people remember its crash into the marina, narrowly missing a seafood restaurant called Prawn Star, an incident you can see in the video embedded below. The crew did everything for damage limitation, but with a technical malfunction, it wasn't much they could do.
“We used about thrust to come clear, went astern to try and exit the marina but it was still going ahead at all times,” Captain Jason Chambers told 7News at the time. As he confirmed that a jammed gear was the cause of the crash, he said that “We took control in the wheelhouse to see if it was a control fault, it was still going ahead so we did what we're trained to in collisions. We shut down all engines, dropped an anchor, and thank God we selected a nice spot where there was no personnel.”
Luckily, the multimillion superyacht only sustained superficial damage. Below Deck Down Under is set to premiere exclusively on hayu in Australia on March 18, and we probably will get to hear more about this crash.
