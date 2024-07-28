Believe It or Not, This Unique, Brilliantly Designed Camper Van Can Fit a Family of Seven

Living and traveling in a camper van with kids might sound impossible to some of you. It can certainly be done, as proven by the many families enjoying this type of lifestyle – I've written about many examples. However, today is the first (and probably the last) time I've come across a family of seven traveling in a camper van.
You might find this hard to believe – I also did at first. Then I saw this family's clever setup, which fully maximizes the available interior space. Yep, they don't even have a tent. The entire family sleeps inside the van.
Meet the Budget Travel Family – of course, that's not their real name but their online one. The parents, John and Kim, started a YouTube channel to showcase their adventures.
What we have here is a Peugeot Boxer with an extra-high roof and an extra-long wheelbase. The family built it by themselves, except for two features installed by professionals: the seats and the electrical system. You should always let professionals build power systems if you don't have experience with them.
The same goes for seats – adding seats to your van requires strict adherence to legal regulations. You can't just simply screw them to the floor - that's not only dangerous but also illegal.
I usually start by discussing the exterior, but there's not much to mention about this van. It has a white paint job with a black lower trim. Moreover, it can be suitable for stealth camping, as it doesn't scream "camper van." The only elements that might give away its "camper identity" are the windows at the rear. Furthermore, John and Kim installed two Maxxair fans and two solar panels on top of the vehicle with a total capacity of 380 W.
Let's hop inside the rig, where a cleverly designed living space will greet us. The driver's cabin isn't separated from the rest of the interior. The couple installed four seats (the ones I discussed earlier), complete with seatbelts. Even though they're in the way, they can still hop behind the steering wheel in an emergency.
They installed a large curtain to provide more privacy and block light. The driver's cabin also came standard with three seats.
As you step inside, the rig's control panel is on your right. It comprises a remote for a Maxxair fan and buttons for the various lights throughout the interior.
One issue of traveling with so many people in a camper van is weight. This Peugeot Boxer is rated for 3,500 kg (7,716 lb.), so the family had to find various ways to keep the weight down. For instance, they didn't have the luxury of fitting large water tanks like on other rigs.
Instead, the plumbing system is located in the cabinet underneath the sink. It consists of two 25-liter (6.6-gallon) canisters, one for freshwater and one for greywater, and a water pump.
Opposite the kitchen, by the entrance, you'll discover a bathroom. It's got the simplest setup: a Thetford toilet, two hanging wall organizers, hooks for hanging clothes, and a curtain for privacy. According to John, the toilet doesn't smell at all and can last for up to two days.
It's time to discuss the sleeping arrangements inside this camper van. The rear part of the interior is taken up by the bedroom. It has a bunk bed setup, with a European king-size bed underneath and two single beds above, divided by a wood panel. Notable features in this area are reading lights, two slide-screen windows, and a Maxxair fan up top.
The single bed on the right side of the van was made longer – what looks like a kitchen cupboard is, in fact, an extension that allows one of John and Kim's taller sons to have enough room to lie down flat.
The last sleeping spot is right above the one I detailed above. It's meant for the youngest kids in the family and consists of a double-sized mattress.
The largest storage area in this camper van is the garage located underneath the lower bed at the rear. It houses bags with clothes, tools, and other items, as well as the power system.
Its highlights are a 3,000 W inverter, a DC-DC charger that charges the batteries while the engine is running, and a 300 Ah battery and a solar charge controller connected to the two solar panels on the roof.
What makes this rig even more impressive, besides the fact that it can seat and sleep seven people, is that it was built in just four months. Moreover, as the family's YouTube channel name suggests, they tried to keep costs to a minimum when creating this tiny home on wheels. We don't know how much it cost, but this is definitely a budget-friendly project.
You'll discover the kitchen dead ahead of the entrance. It's quite small for a family of seven, but this family makes it work - there was no room left to make it bigger anyway. It features a deep sink integrated into a decently sized countertop, a 12 V fridge/freezer, a window, and a blue tiled backsplash. For storage, the family devised two overhead cabinets and a large drawer.
As John described, it's a bit of a hassle to constantly empty and refill the canisters, especially in hotter environments where they have to do it even more often than usual. The family also has an additional 25-liter canister in the garage, but still... it's hardly enough for seven people.
The remaining sleeping arrangements are located in the front part of the van. The couple created a single bed using an offcut they got free from Ikea, covering it with a single foam mattress. They place it over the four seats and use five legs to support it. During the day, they store everything behind the seats.
All in all, the "Budget Travel Family" has devised an ingenious setup to house the numerous family members, making full use of the little space inside the camper van. The only issue I see is privacy, but this rig is just for shorter adventures, not for full-time travel, so it's not that big of a problem.