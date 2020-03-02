Before the Launch of the New LT, McLaren Unveils Cashmere Option for the GT

Triumph Should Rename the Rocket 3 R to Rocket 2.73 R

In a coronavirus-free world, March 3 would have meant the start of the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, and we all would have been amazed of what’s on display there. But things being as they are , we’ll have to settle for online presentations only. 11 photos



Enter the Verdant Theme GT, a creation of the brand’s Special Operations division (MSO), the people in charge of taking any desire of the customers and turning it into reality. Designed as a visual-only upgrade for the



Three special colors were created for the GT - Horsell Green, Arbor and Steppe Green – all mixed together to form a tri-tone paintjob. Mixed with the hand-painted pinstripe on the body and front splitter, and the green of the brake calipers, the car in this guise sure is a looker.



But the real magic takes place inside, where McLaren managed to squeeze in something it says it spent 18 months working on: cashmere.



The ultra-soft material is used on the center tunnel, the door inserts, the lower section of dashboard, the sun visors, the head restraints and the back upper section of the seats. And that, say the Brits, is the first time this material has been deployed in a supercar.



As said, the Verdant Theme GT comes with no technical upgrades. That means the 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine is still there, and packs the same 620 ps and 630 Nm on torque as before.



“The McLaren Verdant Theme GT by MSO is the perfect showcase for us in the way it takes modern-luxury to the next level by incorporating so much innovation,” said in a statement the MSO’s managing director Ansar Ali.



