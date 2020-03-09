Before Taycan Reaches All Dealers, Porsche Stirs Things Up with VR Presentations

Porsche’s first electric car, the Taycan, is no longer an unknown. Launched at the end of last year, the EV has been torn inside out by everyone who got their hands on it, so there are virtually no features left undiscovered. Yet for prospective Taycan buyers, that is never enough.
For people in the market for a high-performance EV, experiencing a Taycan first-hand is of course much more important than reading about it somewhere. Unfortunately, not many living humans get to do that presently, as the car is not available all over the world.
Porsche launched the Taycan in the U.S., the home market of Germany, and a few other European countries. More, of course, would follow in the coming year, but until that happens, Porsche needed a way to keep people interested. And that way is called virtual reality.
As some still remember, Porsche used a variation of this technology back when the Taycan was still a prototype called the Mission E. But now the carmaker is taking things one step further.
Porsche has already installed VR devices at 100 dealers across the world (more will follow), technology that give customers a closer, more intimate look at the car. The system is available for now in just two languages, German and English, but others, like Chinese, French and some more would be added later down the line.
“The Taycan is the beginning of a new era at Porsche – and it is only appropriate that we have created a modern digital application so that our electric sports car can be experienced virtually,” said in a statement Robert Ader, Head of Customer Relations at Porsche.
“The information needs of our customers in the dealerships are enormous – we can now meet these needs with the VR Experience even before the physical market launch,” the executive added.
Porsche launched the Taycan in the U.S., the home market of Germany, and a few other European countries. More, of course, would follow in the coming year, but until that happens, Porsche needed a way to keep people interested. And that way is called virtual reality.
As some still remember, Porsche used a variation of this technology back when the Taycan was still a prototype called the Mission E. But now the carmaker is taking things one step further.
Porsche has already installed VR devices at 100 dealers across the world (more will follow), technology that give customers a closer, more intimate look at the car. The system is available for now in just two languages, German and English, but others, like Chinese, French and some more would be added later down the line.
“The Taycan is the beginning of a new era at Porsche – and it is only appropriate that we have created a modern digital application so that our electric sports car can be experienced virtually,” said in a statement Robert Ader, Head of Customer Relations at Porsche.
“The information needs of our customers in the dealerships are enormous – we can now meet these needs with the VR Experience even before the physical market launch,” the executive added.