Beechcraft King Air 260 Turboprop to Get Redesigned Luxe Interiors

Textron Aviation announced that the Beechcraft King Air 260 turboprop will get new interiors. The upgraded cabin interior will be available on all new King Air 260 aircraft as early as 2022 and will feature a striking new look with craftsman-built cabinetry and a selection of luxe materials and color schemes.
Along with the latest technologies recently introduced in the cockpit, the King Air 260's cabinetry will have wood-grain finishes and a modernized refreshment center that will be available for passengers throughout their entire trip, enhancing the overall flying experience.
The cabin interior will feature a selection of four standard color palates: Alpaca, Buttercream, New Pewter, and Latte, and a premium color called Lava Saddle. These color palettes will be highlighted by lit cupholders and pinhole lighting along the lower sidewalls, creating an inviting atmosphere throughout the whole cabin.
Passengers will enjoy multiple USB charging ports installed, pleated pull-down blinds, pull-out work tables, and a private aft lavatory, among other standard features on the entire King Air lineup. The interior is furnished with seats that are able to laterally track, swivel and recline, offering plenty of legroom for each one of the seven seating stations.
In the cockpit, the King Air 260 brings state-of-the-art technology. The ThrustSense Autothrottle technology assists pilots by automatically controlling engine power from takeoff to climb, cruising, descent, landing, and go-around stages of flight. This upgrade minimizes pilot workload while also preventing over- or under-speed, over-temp, and over-torque conditions.
The cockpit also includes a digital pressurization controller, which automates cabin pressurization during ascent and descent, reducing pilot workload and improving overall passenger comfort. The Collins Aerospace Pro Line Fusion flight deck has been outfitted with pressurization gauges.
Lastly, the aircraft will be equipped with Collins Multi-Scan RTA-4112 weather radar, which will give pilots a fully autonomous system suited for detecting short, mid, and long-range weather. The optional SIRIUSXM weather will add functionality to places outside the continental U.S., including Canada and Puerto Rico.
