Become a Mechanic of Martian Rovers Because Repairing Cars Is Too Mundane

One year ago, developer Pyramid Games launched its rather unique title, Rover Mechanic Simulator, which allows players to become mechanics of Martian rovers. Today, the studio announced their game is available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S for just $14. In the following months, the game will also be launched on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.
If you’re passionate about space and own an Xbox, Rover Mechanic Simulator might be the perfect tool to feed your hobby. The game puts you in the role of a mechanic who repairs and maintains rovers in the first Martian colony.
The game features several types of rovers that have been faithfully recreated based on NASA technical documentation, including Sojourner, Curiosity, Opportunity, and Spirit, as well as the helicopter drone Ingenuity.
Polish studio Pyramid Games revealed that the Curiosity rover in the game has 437 different parts, so don’t expect Rover Mechanic Simulator to be a walk in the park. We can safely assume that the other rovers have hundreds of different parts too.
In Rover Mechanic Simulator, you’ll have carry out different assignments that typically follow a similar path: familiarize with the issue, analyze it, find a solution, and repair. However, sometimes you won’t be able to repair a rover because you don’t have a certain part. But don’t fret, as you’ll be able to create a new part using a 3D printer. Also, the folks at Pyramid Games included some hidden retro mini-games to make the gameplay more enjoyable and less repetitive.
To help carry out complex repairs, developers added a range of tools such as a crane, shredded, soldering iron and, as mentioned earlier, a 3D printer. Also, as you progress in Rover Mechanic Simulator, your character will start developing skills that will help you pinpoint and repair issue easier.
According to Pyramid Games, Rover Mechanic Simulator should offer around a dozen hours of gameplay, which is a pretty good deal considering it costs just $13.
