Beautifully Restored 1982 Chevrolet Corvette With New V8 Can Be Yours for $21K

The C3-generation Chevy Corvette is a great collectible if you're gunning for the early 1968 to 1972 model years. That's where the big power is. Later models aren't that great in terms of performance as the oil crisis, and emissions restrictions pushed output well below 250 horsepower starting in 1975.
When it was introduced in 1968, the C3 Corvette came with 300 horsepower on tap in base trim, while the range-topping model, fitted with the L71 V8, was good for a massive 435 horses. In 1974, the output of the big-block V8 had dropped to 270 horsepower. In the early 1980, the C3 was capable of only a little over 200 horsepower. Far from exciting, right?
Well, if you're indeed a fan of early 1980s C3 Corvettes and their GT-oriented nature, this beautifully restored model is fitted with a modern V8 engine that packs a lot more punch than the original mill. Specifically, it's fitted with a stroker 383 (6.3-liter) V8 that cranks out an impressive 420 horsepower and 450 pound-feet (610 Nm) of torque. That's twice as much compared to the sole 5.7-liter V8 that Chevy offered in the 1982-model-year Vette, rated at 200 horses.
With all that extra oomph at its disposal, it's safe to say that this restomod is notably quicker than the original car. Expect to hit 60 mph (96 kph) from a standing start in less than 5.5 seconds, which is almost three seconds quicker than the original 1982 Corvette.
Sure, proper collectibles require an original engine under the hood but based on how this car looks, it's something you should be able to live without. Thoroughly restored by Corvettes of America, this 1982 coupe looks as if it just rolled off the assembly line. It boasts a perfect light and metallic blue paint, shiny chrome trim, and a matching blue interior.
It doesn't have that many miles on the odometer either. The dash reads 20,304 miles, and the seller says the Corvette was driven for only 3,000 miles (4,828 km) since it was fitted with the new engine. Offered at $21,500, it's notably more expensive than most 1982 C3s available right now, but it's a bit more affordable than some Collector's Edition models.
When it was introduced in 1968, the C3 Corvette came with 300 horsepower on tap in base trim, while the range-topping model, fitted with the L71 V8, was good for a massive 435 horses. In 1974, the output of the big-block V8 had dropped to 270 horsepower. In the early 1980, the C3 was capable of only a little over 200 horsepower. Far from exciting, right?
Well, if you're indeed a fan of early 1980s C3 Corvettes and their GT-oriented nature, this beautifully restored model is fitted with a modern V8 engine that packs a lot more punch than the original mill. Specifically, it's fitted with a stroker 383 (6.3-liter) V8 that cranks out an impressive 420 horsepower and 450 pound-feet (610 Nm) of torque. That's twice as much compared to the sole 5.7-liter V8 that Chevy offered in the 1982-model-year Vette, rated at 200 horses.
With all that extra oomph at its disposal, it's safe to say that this restomod is notably quicker than the original car. Expect to hit 60 mph (96 kph) from a standing start in less than 5.5 seconds, which is almost three seconds quicker than the original 1982 Corvette.
Sure, proper collectibles require an original engine under the hood but based on how this car looks, it's something you should be able to live without. Thoroughly restored by Corvettes of America, this 1982 coupe looks as if it just rolled off the assembly line. It boasts a perfect light and metallic blue paint, shiny chrome trim, and a matching blue interior.
It doesn't have that many miles on the odometer either. The dash reads 20,304 miles, and the seller says the Corvette was driven for only 3,000 miles (4,828 km) since it was fitted with the new engine. Offered at $21,500, it's notably more expensive than most 1982 C3s available right now, but it's a bit more affordable than some Collector's Edition models.