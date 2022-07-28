Beautifully Restored 1968 Shelby GT500 Is Looking for a New Owner

Ford's collaboration with Carroll Shelby is a big milestone in the automotive industry's history and has inspired a big-budget Hollywood motion picture. While the upcoming movie will focus on the racing aspect of their partnership, there is also another side to their relationship, and it is centered on building performance cars.
One of the fruits of their partnership was the Shelby GT500, labeled the “King of the Road” during the period, with the model name often written as GT500 KR to emphasize it. It must be mentioned, though, that the GT500 was actually built by Shelby American through the 1968 model year, as Ford took over production of all Shelby models only in 1969.
The classic muscle car made quite a name for itself during the ‘70s, but it was made famous all over again thanks to “Eleanor” from the Nicholas Cage film “Gone in 60 Seconds.”
A rare example of the Shelby GT500 KR finished in Candy Apple Red with white stripes and a tan interior is due to hit the auction block via Mecum Auctions Harrisburg on Saturday, July 30.
A close look under the hood of this Shelby example will reveal the engine’s aluminum valve covers with raised lettering reading “Cobra Le Mans,” meaning it’s a Cobra Jet V8 powering the “King of the Road” GT500 KR. The 428 cubic-inch engine is capable of producing 335 hp (339.6 ps) and 440 lb-ft (597 Nm) of torque.
Actually, the 1968 Shelby GT500 was the largest-displacement production Mustang to come with the Shelby name plastered on it.
The V8 is paired with C6 automatic transmission. The Shelby also features air conditioning, tilt-steering, and Shelby 10-spoke wheels.
The neat look you see here is due to a complete and comprehensive restoration the car went through in 2001.
This original Shelby GT500, number 00565, is listed in the Shelby registry, and as you can see in the photos above, the air cleaner was signed by Carrol Shelby himself.
There is no mention of the expected sale price, but considering the Shelby Mustang GT500 is among the most powerful production vehicle that Ford has ever built, the car has an excellent resale value.
